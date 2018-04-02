Bad Boy 98 Heats Up Lucas Oil Season

BATAVIA, OH (April 2, 2018) – The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will return to Batesville Motor Speedway on April 6-7 for the annual Bad Boy 98, the first of two stops of the 2018 campaign at the Batesville, Arkansas oval.

The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will challenge several regional standouts and other top drivers from around the country – all chasing the $20,000 top prize. The marquee event is sure to produce some of the most thrilling, edge of your seat racing action of the season at the lightning-fast, 3/8-mile oval.

The action will get underway on Friday night, April 6 with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Hot Laps, Miller Welders Time Trials, and Heat Races, to set the starting field for the Bad Boy 98. On Saturday, April 7, the festivities will begin with an autograph session for fans to meet their favorite drivers. Following the autograph session will be two B-Mains to complete the starting grid for the 98-lap, $20,000-to-win main event. Other divisions in competition this weekend include: Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Front Wheel Drives, Mini Stocks, and Modifieds.

To purchase tickets, call Connie Starr at: (870) 613-1337. For additional information on Batesville Motor Speedway, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com.

About Bad Boy Mowers: With their state-of-the-art manufacturing muscle and ever-growing workforce, located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, Bad Boy Mowers is the classic American manufacturing and the classic American success story that lives on – and is stronger than ever. Bad Boy Mowers continues to buck the industry by building the strongest, most powerful mowers – for the best value – packed with innovation not found on any other mower in their class. The result has made them the fastest growing mower company in the world. To learn more about Bad Boy Mowers, or to locate a dealer near you, visit: www.badboymowers.com.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1455 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1450 -5 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1425 -30 4 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1410 -45 5 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1285 -170 6 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1275 -180 7 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1265 -190 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1260 -195 9 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 1200 -255 10 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1185 -270 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1175 -280 11 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1175 -280 13 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1140 -315 14 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 1105 -350 15 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1100 -355 16 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1020 -435 17 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 970 -485 18 21JR Billy Moyer Jr. Batesville, AR 855 -600 19 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN 810 -645 20 1G Ryan King Seymour, TN 795 -660

Track Information:

Batesville Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 870-251-0011

Promoter: Mooney Starr

Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550

Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Batesville Motor Speedway, April 6-7:

Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 – 1350, LM40

Left Rear – Hoosier LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,100, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,800, 10. $1,750, 11. $1,650, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,550, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,450, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,350, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,250, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200