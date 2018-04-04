Dennis Erb, Jr. Lands on Podium in Thaw Brawl Opener; Readies for Lucas Double-Dip

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team were in the pit area at LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois on March 30-31 for the 7th edition of the ‘Thaw Brawl,’ which was sanctioned for the first time by the Lucas Oil MLRA Series. On Friday night in the $5,000 to win weekend opener, Dennis timed in seventh quickest in Group A during the qualifying session before finishing second in heat race action. After rolling off from the inside of the fourth row in the 50-lap headliner, Dennis drove up to second early in the distance and eventually settled for a third place podium performance behind only victor Shannon Babb and runner-up Ricky Weiss!

At the 1/4-mile Land of Lincoln bullring on Saturday evening, a whopping $15,000 top prize was on the line for the stars racing with the MLRA tour. Dennis laid down the tenth quickest time in Group B during qualifying prior to running fourth in his loaded heat race. After grabbing the second transfer spot through his B-Main, the Carpentersville, Illinois star rallied past eight competitors during the 75-lap contest to wrap up the doubleheader with an eighth place feature showing. Complete results from the ‘Thaw Brawl’ can be obtained online by clicking on www.mlraracing.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team was slated to venture south to Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove, Arkansas on April 6-7 for the annual running of the ‘Bad Boy 98.’ Unfortunately, the $20,000 to win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series biggie was canceled earlier today due to an unfavorable weather forecast of cold and wet weather. Dennis now plans to take this weekend off in preparation for the next LOLMDS events on the racing calendar, which will take place on April 13-14 at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. Both single-day battles next weekend will boast a $12,000 winner’s check. More information can be viewed by accessing www.lucasdirt.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay over $157,000 to win! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Base Racing Fuel, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com