Rain, Cold Stop Bad Boy 98 at Batesville

BATAVIA, OH (April 4, 2018) – Rain, snow, and sub-freezing temperatures predicted for the weekend have forced the cancelation of the Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway.

“We are very disappointed to have to cancel the event,” said Mooney Starr, promoter of Batesville Motor Speedway. “With the forecast for the weekend, we feel that it is best to make the decision early for the benefit of our racers and fans,” Starr added.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director, Rick Schwallie said: “We hate to cancel any event, but with the unfavorable forecast for the weekend, we don’t see any choice. “With no suitable makeup date, we’ll move forward and begin preparations for the Topless 100 in August.”

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to Batesville Motor Speedway on August 16-18 for the 26th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Crop Production Services. For the first time in history, the three-day mega event will feature complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday and Friday nights before the 100-lap, $40,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

To purchase tickets, call Connie Starr at: (870) 613-1337. For additional information on Batesville Motor Speedway, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com.