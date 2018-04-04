Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Springfield Raceway Moves This Week To Sunday Evening 700 To Win USRA B Mods

Springfield, Mo.-Due to cool forecast, this week’s racing action at The Springfield Raceway will move to Sunday evening April 8th as round 2 of The Championship Chase heats up.

The USRA B Modifieds will be competing in a special $700 to win, $100 to start feature event. There will be a $30 car entry fee for this B Mod event.

Action will also feature USRA Modifieds, Pure Stocks, INEX Missouri Dirt Legend Cars and Midwest Modifieds competing in point races

Pit gates will open at 2:28 Sunday afternoon with hot laps to start at 4:30 and Racing at 5PM. Draw cut off will be at 4:20 time frame with drivers meeting before hot laps.

Grandstand gates will open at 3:30. Adult tickets in the grandstands are $15 with Kids 12 and under Free. Pit passes are $30 with kids 6-12 $15 and 5 and under Free.

For more information visit the website at WWW.Springfield Raceway.Com and keep updated on Facebook

