Busy Week Planned For The Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, April 7, 2018) – Mother nature sure has plagued the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa so far this racing season. Just like in 2017, the first two events scheduled in 2018 have been cancelled or postponed due to the weather. Which is setting up for a busy week planned for the speedway.

It all kicks off on Tuesday, April 10th with a practice night. Any and all cars are welcome to come and practice. Also being held on this night will be the King of the Hill races. Harris Auto Racing and IMCA TV have joined forces to provide the Budweiser IMCA Modfieds a chance to win $1,500. The Harris Auto Racing “Top Dog” winner will take home $1,000. While IMCA TV has put up $300 to the 2nd place finisher and $200 to the 3rd place finisher. There is a $20 entry fee into the King of the Hill race.

Shawn’s Hay Grinding has stepped up to offer the Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars and Discount Tire & Service IMCA SportMods $250 to win, the Coors Light IMCA Hobby Stocks $150 to win, and the Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts $100 to win there King of the Hill races. Along with the winner’s taking home money, a few sponsors have stepped up to offer the 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the Stock Cars, SportMods, and Sport Compacts a change to take home some money. Brian Neal is putting up $75 for 2nd and 3rd in the Stocks Cars. Countryside Autoplex out of LaGrange, Missouri is offering $50 to the 2nd and 3rd place finisher in the SportMods. While Darkside Tint & Graphix out of Keokuk, Iowa is putting up $50 for 2nd and 3rd in the Sport Compacts. There is a $10 entry fee into these King of the Hill races.

Then on Wednesday, April 11th Sitler’s LED Supplies out of Washington, Iowa will help the Pepsi Lee County Speedway get there 2018 racing season started by also kicking off the Frostbuster’s. In action on Wednesday will be the Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Discount Tire & Service IMCA SportMods, Coors Light IMCA Hobby Stocks, and Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts.

The Budweiser IMCA Modifieds will be going for a top prize of $1,000, which will also be a Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot qualifying event. Up for grabs for the Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars will be a top prize of $500, with $400 going to the winner of Discount Tire & Service IMCA SportMods. The Coors Light IMCA Hobby Stocks are gunning for $250 to win, and the Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts will be racing for $150 to win.

Wednesday will be an IMCA sanctioned event, with all classes being awarded national, regional and state points. No track points will be awarded in any class. Since this is an IMCA sanctioned event, all driver’s must have an IMCA license. If you haven’t already purchased one, you can go to www.imca.com/forms/2015-imca-license-application/ to apply for one, or they can be purchased at the track.

A $30 entry fee for the Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, a $25 entry fee for the Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, and a $20 entry fee for the Discount Tire & Service IMCA SportMods, and Coors Light IMCA Hobby Stocks will be applied. But there is NO entry fee for the Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts. This will be a draw / redraw race, with all drivers drawing for there starting spot in the heat races, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

Finally, Buford Dozing & Excavating located in Bonaparte, Iowa will help to bring the busy week planned for the Pepsi Lee County Speedway to a close on Friday, April 13th. Originally scheduled to be the season points opener for all classes will now be just a race night, with the postponement of the Frostbuster’s from last week to this week. Doing battle on Friday will be the Steffes Late Models, which will be there season points opener. Along with the Budweiser Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, Discount Tire & Service SportMods, Coors Light Hobby Stocks, and Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts.

Friday will not be a sanctioned event, but IMCA rules will apply. This will be another draw / redraw race, with all drivers drawing for there starting spot in the heat races, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

Gates on Tuesday will open at 5:30 PM, with practice set to kick off at 7 PM. The King of the Hill races will begin at approximately 8:30 PM. All pit passes will be $20.

Then on Wednesday gates will open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, with Racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $15, seniors (60+) $14, students (11-17) $8, and kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3. If you are unable to make it out to the track to catch all the action, you can watch all the LIVE action on IMCA.TV at www.imca.tv.

And finally on Friday gates will open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, with Racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $10, seniors (60+) $9, students (11-17) $5, and kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $25, ages (7-13) $15, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website page at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744 or Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.