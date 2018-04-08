Photos from Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals Finale – 4/7/18 Photos by Jonathan Ferrey! 12 photos 943197156 943197160 943197172 943197174 943197178 943197184 943197192 943197194 943197202 943197208 943197216 943197224 Share:EmailPrintTweet Related posts: Photos from Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals Connor Hamilton photos from Belle-Clair Speedway’s POWRi show on 4/29/16 Photos from Tony Bettenhausen 100 at Illinois State Fair – Photos by Connor Hamilton VanderBeek victorious in 7th Annual Day Motor Sports Texas Spring Nationals finale Photos from Portacool Texas World Dirt Track Championship World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars at a Glance: Texas Outlaw Nationals presented by American Racing Custom Wheels texas 2018-04-08 jdearing