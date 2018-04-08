World Of Outlaw Sprints This Friday at Jacksonville Speedway

It’s Time! World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars Return to Jacksonville Speedway This Friday April 13.

This is the week we have been waiting all winter for. Not only is this Friday, April 13th our opening night for the 2018 season, it also marks the return of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Please take a moment to read through this email regarding regarding event information: As always, don’t hesitate to email us at jacksonvillespeedway@gmail.com or call/text 217-371-3653 with any questions.

Times:

Pits Open: 2:30 For Race Teams

VIP Opens: 4:00

Grandstands Open: 4:30

Hot Laps Qualifying: 6:30

Opening Ceremonies/Racing: 7:30

*** We reserve the right to move Hot Laps and Opening Ceremonies forward by 30 minutes in the event of inclement weather.

Ticket Options:

Advance Main Grandstand General Admission: $50 Can purchase in advance online at www.JacksonvilleSpeedway.com or at Barney’s Pub in Jacksonville. Depending on the address, online tickets will be mailed through Monday April 9th after which you will be emailed a will-call voucher so you can pick-up your tickets at Will Call on race night.

Pit-Side Grandstand Ticket: $50 No advance sales. Available on race night. Tickets will be valid for our new pit grandstands. Concessions and portable restrooms are available. You can also use the restroom/concessions under our main grandstand, although you will not be allowed to sit there. You ticket includes pit access.

VIP Reserved Grandstand: $100 Includes pre-race VIP party with complementary food/beverage until 6:30, Reserved Seat and Pit Pass. Can be purchased at www.JacksonvilleSpeedway.com or by contacting Ken Dobson at 217-371-3653.

Existing VIP Ticket Holders:

If you are holding a VIP ticket and the person who’s name is on your ticket has not been contacted about a reserved seating location, please contact us by texting 217-371-3653 or by email at jacksonvillespeedway@gmail.com so that we can get your seat assigned and reserved well in advance of Friday.

Race Teams:

All race teams (Sprint Cars and Pro Late Models) will be able to purchase up to 4 pit passes at $30/ea. The driver is in charge of the 4 ticket allotment and will designate the eligible people with their group at check-in. If you are with a race team and plan to arrive to the pits prior to your driver, please have the driver contact us in advance to make their ticket list.

Parking:

We will have a well-publicized parking and gate map by early this week.

Thank You

Ken Dobson

Jacksonville Speedway

217-371-3653