Brown Set To Defend Lebanon Midway USRA B Mod Title

Lebanon, Mo.- The old saying is like father, like son and after capturing the Out Pace USRA B Modified Championship presented by S&S U-Pull-it Parts, Richland’s Tyler Brown knows that feeling. His father Rick Brown was a Super Stock track champion in 1988 at The Lebanon I-44 Speedway over a very tough field of weekly drivers.

Driving for the same team ( McDaniel Racing), and the same major sponsor ( Premier Auto ) and even the same car number ( T10), young Tyler showed consistency and hard work by the team in the shop in Grabbing his 1st track title at The Lebanon Midway Speedway adding his family name to some strong 2nd generation racing families in Southwest Missouri.

Running a strong number of events, Tyler finished 29th in the National B Modified USRA Standings and finished every lap at The Midway in the 2017 season.

“We feel that was a big reason in getting both the Spring/Summer Series Title and the very tight Fall Series championship.” The car was race ready every Friday and Saturday night. Midway has a very tough field of drivers in this class, Sam Petty really had a great season, Donnie Jackson is a strong runner every night, Rookie Tyler Knudtson came on strong and with him being in a new car for 2018 he will be tough. Former Midway champions Ted Ballinger and Bill Schaar and you never know when Kris Jackson is going to pull-in plus last year in the Spring/Summer Series Mike Hailmann was a Friday night regular and won a USRA Regional championship.

“What people probably don’t know is at Midway during the Spring/Summer Series is when you win 1 week, it is an automatic starting 11th the next week makes it tough but also make you a better driver especially in traffic. It makes a better race for the fans also.

For 2018, Brown and The McDaniel Racing team will be running a new car they had late in 2017 in which was brought as a back-up car, and they were able to get a few laps of practice on it. ” The Fall Series was intense, pretty good car counts and tight racing. We fell behind early as Sam Petty had the hot hand and won the 1st 2 races in that series, then he had a small streak of bad luck and we just kept plugging away and grabbed the next couple of feature wins. We brought the car out the last couple of races, just in case.

“We expect a good tough season, Midway is offering some extra purse money depending on car count and has even as a $777 to win show in June. I like being listed as the top class at the track in a class that is affordable.”

Lebanon Midway will start the 2018 season on Friday, April 13th with USRA B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Inex Missouri Dirt Legends, Street Stocks,Hornets and Bombers. The pit gate and Grandstand Gates will open at 5PM with Hotlaps to start at 7PM. Draw cutoff is 7:30 and Racing to begin at 8PM. Pit passes are $30 with kids 12 and under $10. Grandstand admission is only $10 for Adults, kids 8-12 $5 and 7 and under Free. A family pass is also offered with 2 Adults and up to 3 Kids 6-12 for $25. Seniors and Military are offered a Discount.

For more information visit the Website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net and kept updated with the Facebook page. Lebanon Midway is located 5 Miles East of Lebanon and Highway 32 and 1/2 mile on B Highway