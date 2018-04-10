2018 Midnight Madness fueled by NOS and Sharks of the Strip season will kick off Friday at Gateway Motorsports Park



April 10, 2018, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park’s Dragplex in Madison, Illinois, will kick off its 2018 racing season on Friday with Midnight Madness fueled by NOS street-legal racing and the new Sharks of the Strip outlaw heads-up racing program.

Midnight Madness fueled by NOS is GMP’s street-legal drag racing and drifting program. Midnight Madness offers a safe alternative to illegal street racing and an opportunity for drivers to race each other in their street-legal cars on the Dragplex’s quarter-mile drag strip in an informal atmosphere.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with racing and drifting at 7 p.m. Admission is only $15 for spectators and $25 to race. Spectators ages 8-15 are $8 and kids 7 and under are admitted free.

It’s affordable social entertainment: Not just a street-legal drag race, each Friday night Midnight Madness is a lifestyle event, complete with special themes, DJs, a drifting pit, attractions and social activities. The concession stand offers discounted prices on popular food items.

Play on a big-league field: Midnight Madness participants are welcome to race their street-legal cars on the same track used by the stars of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series at speeds in excess of 320 miles per hour.

It’s safe and legal: Midnight Madness is open to all licensed drivers and any street-legal car or motorcycle. All vehicles must be self-starting and no race cars are allowed. All vehicles must pass a safety inspection before being allowed to compete. All drivers must present a valid driver’s license at the time of technical inspection. Participants 16 and 17 years of age must have a parental consent form completed prior to competition. A complete fire and safety crew is on duty at all times during Midnight Madness.

Safety guidelines: All motorcycle riders must wear a helmet and a riding jacket of some sort with long pants (jeans). Motorcycles racing in excess of 135 mph need full leathers. Cars do not have to be completely street-legal but must be self-starting and able to drive through the staging lanes. Driver needs a helmet (Snell certification 2015 or newer) if car is quicker than 13.99 seconds. Go-Karts, ATVs, or any other vehicles not approved by NHRA are prohibited. Cars running 11.49 sec. or quicker (or 135 mph+) need a roll bar — or better —

depending how fast car is. Any built Chevrolet or GMC diesel whose driver plans on running in 4wd needs tie-rod sleeves.

Sharks of the Strip is the newest 1/8-mile outlaw heads-up racing experience for only the baddest and fastest street cars in the St Louis region. At each Midnight Madness powered by NOS, the top full-bodied racers will battle it out for cash, glory and the title “King of the Sharks.”

Sharks of the Strip guidelines: Any engine combination is allowed. Any transmission allowed. Any transmission controller allowed. Any transmission valve body allowed. Any power adder or combination of power adders allowed. Any tire type and size allowed (slicks or radials only). Any suspension allowed. Any exhaust allowed. Any fuel types allowed. Any carb or fuel injection system allowed. No minimum weight. Tube chassis is permitted (must have steel or OEM roof and quarterpanels). Pro tree. 1/8-mile race. No times displayed on the clocks. Water burnouts only.

For more information on participating in the Sharks of the Strip program, please contact series coordinator Aaron Isom at (901) 605-40121 or swampee51@hotmail.com.

2018 MIDNIGHT MADNESS FUELED BY NOS AND SHARKS OF THE STRIP SCHEDULE: April 13, May 4, June 15, July 13, August 17, October 12, November 2.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.