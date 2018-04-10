Lucas Oil Speedway set to open 2018 season with MLRA Spring Nationals

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (April 10, 2018) – After a snowy curve ball from Mother Nature, Lucas Oil Speedway again looks to launch the 2018 season this weekend and with double the action.

The 5th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com is set for Friday and Saturday with full programs both nights. Joining the Late Models will be Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds and Big O Tires Street Stocks.

“After our Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series opener was postponed, I know everyone is eager to get started,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “It’s a big way to fire up the season, with the MLRA Spring Nationals on back-to-back nights. We look forward to seeing everyone.”

The MLRA Late Models drivers will chase $3,000-to-win features both nights, with Saturday’s winner getting a $500 bonus in memory of Ron Jenkins, builder of the original Wheatland Raceway. Only two MLRA events have been held so far this season, both at LaSalle Speedway in Illinois with Chris Simpson and Shannon Babb earning feature victories.

A strong field of Late Model competitors is expected, including 2016 MLRA champion Jesse Stovall of Billings, Mo. Stovall prevailed in the MLRA’s most-recent visit to Lucas Oil Speedway, at the 2017 Fall Nationals.

NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader will join the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, which will run a special $1,000-to-win feature on Saturday courtesy of Hermitage Lumber. The Big O Tires Street Stocks will have a $750-to-win Saturday feature courtesy of Elite Auto Repair in Warrensburg.

Both nights also will feature free 2018 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule magnets to the first 500 fans, courtesy of City Magnet.

Should weather become an issue, check the Lucas Oil Speedway’s Facebook page, other social media platforms and LucasOilSpeedway.com for updates.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. both days with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:05 p.m.

Ticket prices on Friday:

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over) and Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $30

Pit pass $35

Ticket prices on Saturday:

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over) and Military $17

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $40

Pit pass $40

For ticket information for any event in 2018, including general admission or three-day reserved seats for the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can purchase general admission tickets for any 2018 event on the web.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway