Springfield Raceway Heats-Up Saturday Night with $700 to Win USRA B Mod Feature.

Springfield, Mo.- Action will really heat up Saturday Night April 14th as The Out Pace USRA B Modifieds presented by Reliable Chevrolet with a $700 to win, $100 to start feature.

“Springfield Raceway wants to say Thank You for all these people do for everyone. A night at the races on us is the least we can do.” quoted owner Jerry Hoffman

Action will really heat-up The “Quick Quarter” as The Out Pace USRA B Modifieds with a $700 to win and $100 to start feature. There will be a $30 car entry fee and passing points will help to set the field with the top 8 in Passing points to redraw for starting spots. This is a Track and National points race for both The USRA B Mods and USRA Modifieds. Action also feature Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and the always exciting INEX Missouri Dirt Legend Cars.

Pit Gates open at 3:29 with Hot laps to begin at 6PM and racing at 6:30. Drivers meeting will be before Hotlaps and draw cut-off is set for 5:45-5:50 time frame.Drivers in THe B Mods and A Mods who check-in after cut-off will not be awarded passing points, only the heat finish points posistion.

Grandstands are slated to open at 5:45 with Adult Admission $15 while kids 12 and Under Free. Pit Passes are $30 while Kids pit passes are $15 for ages 6-12 while 5 and under are Free.

For more information visit the website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.com and keep updated through the Facebook Page.