Shryock, Reitzler, Howes, Anderson, and Taft Take Frostbuster Wins at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Thursday, April 11, 2018) – They say that third time is a charm, as this was the third attempt by the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa to get their 2018 season started. This was also the kick-off of the four day Frostbuster events, which was being presented by Sitler’s LED Supplies out of Washington, Iowa.

With beautiful weather provided by mother nature, 124 cars jammed the pit area in hopes of ending in victory lane at the end of the nights competition. After 16 heat races and 3 B-Mains were completed to help determine the starting field for the features, it was time to go feature racing.

First up was the the 15 lap Coors Light IMCA Hobby Stocks, with Eric Knutson and Leah Wroten drawing the front row for the event. Knutson took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Wroten and Shannon Anderson, who started 6th. The lead for Knutson lasted until lap 3, when Anderson used the momentum off the top of the track coming off turn 4 to edge Knutson at the line for the top spot. Three laps later the first and only caution of the race appeared, as Nathan Ballard slowed to a stop in turn 4 with right front end troubles. On the restart Anderson moved back out front, with Wroten, Knutson, and Eric Stanton, who started 10th, battling for the runner up spot. While Wroten and Stanton battled side-by-side for the second spot, Anderson would pull away to pick up the win. Stanton won the battle for 2nd, Wroten was 3rd, Knutson was 4th, with David Rieks rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 20 lap Discount Tire and Service IMCA SportMod feature, with Arie Schouten and Brandon Setser leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Schouten jumped out front to lead lap 1 over Daniel Fellows and Setser. Just as Fellows got up beside Schouten to challenge him for the lead, the caution would come out to slow the action. A tire was clipped in turn 2 and pushed out onto the racing surface to bring out the yellow. On the restart Matt Webb got sideways in turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Schouten move back out front, with Austin Howes over taking Fellows for the runner up spot. Howes, who was using the top of the track, edged out Schouten, who was on the bottom of the track, to lead lap 8. Schouten would come back under Howes to grab the top spot back on lap 10. Only to have Howes regain the lead back on lap 11. While Howes and Schouten battle for the top spot, Fellows, Austen Becerra, who started 12th, and Jake McBirnie, who started 10th, were racing two and three wide for the third spot. With 5 laps to go McBirnie was able to wrestle the runner up spot away from Schouten, and then went to work on Howes for the lead. McBirnie tried to slip under Howes coming off turn 4 on the final lap for the win, but Howes would hold him off to claim the win. McBirnie settled for 2nd, Becerra was 3rd, Tyler Soppe charged from his 14th place starting spot to come home in 4th, with Schouten holding on for 5th.

Jason See and Damon Murty drew the front row for the 20 lap Donnellson Tire and Service IMCA Stock Car feature, with Murty grabbing the lead on lap over J.J. Heinz and See. While Murty set a fast pace out front, all eyes were on Todd Reitzler. Reitzler, who started 9th, was working his way towards the front, and on lap 7 he would take over the runner up spot. Todd then went to work into cutting into Murty’s lead. His efforts would be helped with a caution on lap 13. A tire was clipped and moved out onto the track to bring out the yellow. On the restart Reitzler used the bottom of the track to edge out Murty for the top spot. Murty would try the low line and the high line to get back by Reitzler over the final laps. But Reitzler was able to hold him off to pick up the win. Murty was 2nd, John Oliver Jr. was 3rd, Tom Bowling Jr. started 7th and finished 4th, with See rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 14 lap Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compact feature, with David Prim and Barry Taft leading the field to green. Taft used his front row starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Josh Barnes, who started 6th, and Chuck Fullenkamp. The action was slowed for the first time on lap 3, when Jason Ash spun in turn 3 and Oliver Monson slowed to a stop in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Taft moved back out front, with Barnes and Brandon Reu, who started 10th, glued to his back bumper. Barnes would slip past Taft on lap 5 to take over the top spot, and then held the lead until lap 10. Disaster would strike Barnes, as he lost a right front tire in turn 4 to bring out the yellow and ending his night. Taft would inherit the lead back for the restart, with Ryan Havel, who started 14th, over taking Reu for the second spot. Havel would challenge Taft for the lead, until he slowed to a stop in turn 4 on lap 12 with troubles. On the restart Jake Benischek got under Taft to grab the top spot away. But Taft would slip under Benischek coming off turn 4 on the final lap to edge him out for the win. Benischek settled for 2nd, Darin Weisinger Jr. started 11th and finished 3rd, William Michel finished 4th after starting in 9th, with Reu coming home in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 25 lap Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, with Shawn Ritter and Chad Holladay drawing the front row. Ritter took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Holladay and Kelly Shryock. The lead for Ritter lasted until lap 5, when Shryock slipped under him to take over the top spot. Then just after the lap was scored complete the first caution of the race appeared. Joel Rust would spin in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Shryock jumped back out front, with Jeff Aikey, who started 6th, over taking Holladay for the runner up spot. The second and final caution of the race came out on the completion of lap 6, as debris in turn 2 brought out the yellow. Once again Shryock moved back out front on the restart, with Holladay and Hunter Marriott, who started 11th, both getting past Aikey. A couple of laps latter Marriott over took Holladay for second, and then went to work on catching Shryock for the lead. Even with some lapped traffic to slow Shryock down. Marriott wasn’t able to take advantage of it, as Shryock held on for the win and the $1,000 top prize to go with it. Marriott settled for 2nd, Cayden Carter finished 3rd after starting in 7th, Aikey was 4th, with Holladay holding on for 5th.

The events scheduled for Friday, April 13th at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway have been cancelled. With the tons of dirt added to the corners about three weeks ago not bonding to the racing surface, the crew has decided to cancel the nights action. This will give them time to work the corners to get them back into the smooth racing surface the Pepsi Lee County Speedway is known for.

So the next event at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway will be Friday, April 20th, as Armstrong Tractor brings you the season points opener in all classes. In action will be the Steffes Late Models, Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Discount Tire & Service IMCA SportMods, Coors Light Hobby Stocks, and Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts.

Gates will open at 5:30 PM, hot laps at 7 PM, and racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $10, seniors (60+) $9, students (11-17) $5, and kids 10 & under FREE!! Pit passes are $25, age 7-13 $15, ages 4-6 $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744 or Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 – “Frostbuster” Night presented by Sitler’s LED Supplies

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A-Feture: 1. Kelly Shryock, Fetile, IA; 2. Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, MO; 3. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 5. Chad Holladay, Muscatine, IA; 6. Cory WrayJamesport, MO; 7. Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 8. Todd Shute, Norwalk, IA; 9. Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA; 10. Clay Money, Penokee, KS; 11. Jacob Murray, Hartford, IA; 12. Joel Rust, Holland, IA; 13. Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 14. Travis Perry, Williston, N.D.; 15. Dan Menk, Franklin, MN; 16. T.J. Smith, Menasha, WI; 17. David Brown, Kellogg, IA; 18. Kyle Brown, Madrid, IA; 19. Shawn Ritter, Keystone, IA; 20. Richie Gustin, Gilman, IA; 21. Troy Cordes, Dunkerton, IA; 22. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 23. Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 24. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. D. Brown; 2. Dotson; 3. T.J. Smith; 4. Menk; 5. Colby Springsteen, Wapello, IA; 6. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 7. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 8. Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO (DNS)

B-Feature 2: (Top 4 to A) 1. Perry; 2. Money; 3. Murray; 4. VanDenBerg; 5. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 6. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 7. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Ritter; 2. Waterman; 3. Marriott; 4. Rust; 5. Doston; 6. T.J. Smith; 7. Springsteen; 8. Roberts Jr.

Heat 2: 1. Gustin; 2. Shute; 3. Holladay; 4. K. Brown; 5. VanDenBerg; 6. Murray; 7. Anderson; 8. Buckallew (DNS)

Heat 3: 1. Barnes; 2. Zogg; 3. Wray; 4. Cordes; 5. D. Brown; 6. Menk; 7. Boles; 8. Perry

Heat 4: 1. Carter; 2. Shryock; 3. Aikey; 4. Kile; 5. Money; 6. LaVeine; 7. Levi Smith

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA; 2. Damon Murty, Chelsea, IA; 3. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 4. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 5. Jason See, Albia, IA; 6. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 7. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 8. Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, IA; 9. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 10. Jay Schmidt, Tama, IA; 11. Corey Strothman, Mt. Union, IA; 12. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 13. Andrew Borchardt, Plymouth, IA; 14. Jake Nelson, Williston, N.D.; 15. Larry Karcz Jr., Polaski, WI; 16. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 17. Cody Washburne, New London, IA; 18. J.J. Heinz, Green Bay, WI; 19. Larry Parshen, Shawano, WI; 20. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 21. Kody Scholpp, Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada; 22. Russell Damme Jr., Waterloo, IA; 23. Spencer Hopwood, Ottumwa, IA; 24. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. See; 2. Murty; 3. Wood; 4. Huls; 5. Pundt; 6. Schmidt; 7. Mahlstedt; 8. Parshen

Heat 2: 1. Oliver Jr.; 2. Reitzler; 3. Heinz; 4. Agee; 5. Karcz Jr.; 6. Borchardt; 7. Raker; 8. Nelson

Heat 3: 1. Scholpp; 2. Bowling Jr.; 3. Strothman; 4. Hopwood; 5. Damme Jr.; 6. Washburne; 7. Griffiths; 8. Carter (DQ)

Discount Tire & Service IMCA SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 2. Jake McBirnie, Boone, IA; 3. Austin Becerra, Bowen, IL; 4. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill, IA; 5. Arie Schouten, Blair, NE; 6. Sam Wieben, Dysart, IA; 7. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 8. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 9. Ethan Braaksma, Newton, IA; 10. Brandon Setser, Davenport, IA; 11. Cory Rose, Boone, IA; 12. Kevin Bethke, Neenah, WI; 13. Phillip Keller, Sydney, MT; 14. Kyle Keller, Sydney, MT; 15. Michael Carter, Marion, IA; 16. Rick Barlow Jr., Keokuk, IA; 17. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 18. Matt Webb, Des Moines, IA; 19. Tory Mack, Surrey, N.D.; 20. Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 21. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 22. Ryan King, Montour, IA; 23. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 24. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA (DNS)

B-Feature: (Top 8 to A) 1. Johnson; 2. Wieben; 3. P. Keller; 4. Webster; 5. 6. K. Keller; 7. Barlow Jr.; 8. Frana; 9. Tommy Hensley, Bedford, IA; 10. Hunter Gainer, Palmyra, MO; 11. Vern Jackson, Waterloo, IA (DNS); 12. Adam Birck, Canton, MO (DNS); 13. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO (DNS)

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Fellows; 2. Becerra; 3. Rose; 4. Dale; 5. Johnson; 6. Webster; 7. Birck (DQ)

Heat 2: 1. McBirnie; 2. Braaksma; 3. King; 4. Soppe; 5. P. Keller; 6. Barlow Jr.; 7. Lennox (DQ)

Heat 3: 1. Setser; 2. Carter; 3. Schouten; 4. Mack; 5. Wieben; 6. Gainer; 7. Hensley

Heat 4: 1. DeLonjay; 2. Howes; 3. Bethke; 4. Webb; 5. K. Keller; 6. Carter; 7. Jackson (DNS); 8. Frana (DNS)

Coors Light IMCA Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Shannon Anderson, Des Moines, IA; 2. Eric Stanton, Carlisle, IA; 3. Leah Wroten, Independence, IA; 4. Eric Knutson, Slater, IA; 5. David Rieks, Eldora, IA; 6. Matt Olson, Franklin, MN; 7. Mike Kincaid, Cincinnati, IA; 8. John Watson, Des Moines, IA; 9. Seth Janssen, Ogden, IA; 10. Justin Wacha, Vinton, IA; 11. Brok Hopwood, Ottumwa, IA; 12. Jeremy Swanson, Strawberry Point, IA; 13. Nathan Ballard, Marengo, IA; 14. Jeremy Purdy, Bedford, IA; 15. David Simpson, Des Moines, IA (DNS); 16. Ricky Miller Jr., Gorin, MO (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Anderson; 2. Wacha; 3. Knutson; 4. Rieks; 5. Purdy; 6. Olson; 7. Swanson; 8. Simpson

Heat 2: 1. Ballard; 2. Stanton; 3. Wroten; 4. Watson; 5. Kincaid; 6. Janssen; 7. Hopwood; 8. Miller Jr.

Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 2. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 3. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 4. William Michel, Burlington, IA; 5. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 6. Luke Benischek, Durant, IA; 7. John Gill, Marshalltown, IA; 8. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 9. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 10. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 11. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 12. Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA; 13. Matt Milligan, Cedar Rapids, IA; 14. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 15. Ryan Havel, Iowa City, IA; 16. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 17. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 18. Jason Breuklander, Oskaloosa, IA; 19. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 20. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Pint, IL; 21. Aaron Berry, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 22. Oliver Monson, Clear Lake, IA; 23. Jake Dietrich, Keokuk, IA; 24. Rachel Kile, Nichols, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. J. Benischek; 2. Taft; 3. Weisinger Jr.; 4. Breuklander; 5. Monson; 6. DeLonjay; 7. Milligan; 8. Berry

Heat 2: 1. Abbott; 2. L. Benischek; 3. Michel; 4. Blain; 5. Havel; 6. Sturms; 7. Gill; 8. Dietrich

Heat 3: 1. Barnes; 2. Fullenkamp; 3. Reu; 4. Prim; 5. Bowman; 6. Hornung Jr.; 7. Kile; 8. Ash