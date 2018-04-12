World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Thursday’s Practice for the Illini 100

FARMER CITY, IL– April 12, 2018– The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series hit the track for practice at Farmer City Raceway on Thursday night before the 11th annual Illini 100 kicks off on Friday and Saturday. Two-nights of complete shows are in store for the blockbuster weekend event on Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14. Friday’s show will consist of 25-laps with $6,000-to-win, whereas the finale on Saturday is 75-laps and $15,00-to-win.

More than 20 Dirt Late Model drivers took part in Thursday’s open practice at the Illinois high-banked quarter-mile track. Among the entrants included 2017 opening night (25-lap) winner Brian Shirley and two-time winner of the Illini 100 (2015 and 2017), and reigning champion, Brandon Sheppard.

A total of 12 full-time World of Outlaws drivers turned laps during practice in hopes getting an edge of their fellow competitors. Of the dozen Outlaw drivers, five Rookie of the Year contenders joined in on Thursday’s practice including Brent Larson, Rusty Schlenk, Timothy Culp, Tyler Millwood and David Breazeale.

Several home-state drivers also made laps during Thursday’s practice including 2014 Illini 100 winner Shannon Babb of Moweaqua, IL, Bob Gardner of Washington, IL and two drivers from Bloomington, IL Jason Feger and Billy Drake.

Additional drivers are en route to Farmer City, IL to join in on the Illini 100 action on Friday and Saturday. For behind the scenes event coverage be sure to follow our Facebook and Twitter accounts. Click here for more information on the Illini 100.

Drivers at Farmer City Raceway for Thursday’s Illini 100 Practice:

b1- Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN

1- Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL

cj1- Rusty Schlenk, McClure, OH

1G- Devin Glipin, Columbus, IN

3s- Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL

4g- Bob Gardner, Washington, IL

7- Rick Eckert, York, Pa

c8- Timothy Culp, Prattsville, AR

11-Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO

14m- Morgan Bagley, Longview, TX

18- Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL

18- Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS

22*- G.R. Smith, Troutman, NC

25- Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL

29- Spencer Diercks, Davenport, IA

31- Tyler Millwood, Dawsonville, GA

44- Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC

44- Luke Goedert, Guttenberg, IA

54- David Breazeale, Starksville, MS

55- Collin Alexander, Clinton, IL

75- Billy Drake, Bloomington, IL

91- Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX

116- Brandon Overton, Evans, GA

157- Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN

The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Arizona Sport Shirts (Official Apparel Company), Craftsman (Official Tool), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Morton Buildings (Official Building), NGK (Official Spark Plug), Sears (Official Home Store), TEXTRON Off Road (Official Side-by-Side Vehicle) ,VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel), DirtonDirt.com (Hard Charger Award) and PFC Brakes (Fast Time Award); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, , MSD, Penske Shocks, QA1, QuarterMaster, and Wrisco (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Capital Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Rocket Chassis and TNT Rescue.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.