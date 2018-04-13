Unstable Weather Halts Central Missouri Speedway Weekend Activities!

April 12, 2018

Media Relations

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Weather is certainly always on the minds of drivers and fans but lately it seems Mother Nature is dominating the headlines rather than photo finishes and feature winners. Unseasonably cool weather is predicted to settle in after a strong front comes through the greater Kansas City metro on Friday and expected highs on Saturday are expected to only top out in the forties. Anticipating less than desirable conditions for spectators of the car show and drivers for practice, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) has decided to cancel the planned car show and practice session originally planned for Saturday.

The focus now turns to Saturday, April 21st for the official start of the 2018 race season. Known as the Home of the Mighty Modifieds and Field of Play for Extreme Sports Athletes in all classes. Dirt racing is a constant element of change, drivers are challenged each week behind the wheel to do the work on their own. There are no teammates to help while performing at high speeds inches apart from your competitor while making split-second decisions. Drivers do not have the luxury of teammates within reach and ready to assist as ball and stick athletes. Racing is a constant state of change while working to score in the location of a hoop, goal, or at a bag remains the same. Each week, the actions of drivers during every lap, in every turn, every tire choice, and setup decision solidifies the talent and extreme athleticism of drivers across the nation. Throughout the years, 1,900 different drivers have turned laps at CMS during a weekly racing program.

CMS recently activated a new customer satisfaction survey. The survey presents a chance to provide feedback about CMS whether you are a veteran of the track or someone who has never set foot on the grounds. Visit https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLScFeGtmBGho-0QwN2…/viewform to take the survey, or better yet, visit the CMS Facebook page directly and like and share the post for a chance to win a pair of tickets to opening night! The CMS Facebook page is www.facebook.com/Central-Missouri-Speedway.

This year the track is incorporating a Westhold Electronic Race Timing and Scoring System. The model number and type of the transponder is G3 Rechargeable and may be rented each week at the speedway. A limited number of transponders will be available for purchase. Pro Sport pouches will be available for purchase. RaceCeivers are already mandatory at CMS and may be rented or purchased upon driver check-in.

For regular season racing, pit gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the driver’s meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

CMS wishes to thank its primary sponsors for their support, the list includes Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Classic Hits KPOW FM Power 97, Pepsi, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, Country 94.1 KFKF, and Kenny’s Tile. The list of 2018 business partners includes: World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Budweiser, Logan Contractors Supply, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s, Fairfield Inn, and Alternative Wire and Cable.