World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series’ Illini 100 Cancelled

FARMER CITY, IL – April 13, 2018­– The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series’ Illini 100 weekend has been cancelled due to heavy thunderstorms sweeping across central Illinois. The Illini 100 will not be rescheduled due to the World of Outlaws busy 2018 schedule of events. The World of Outlaws next event will be at Whynot Motorsports Park on April 19-20-21 for the inaugural Queen City Shootout.

Ticket holders for the Illini 100 will have 90 days to request a refund. You can call 844-DIRT-TIX if you have will call or you can mail your tickets back to the address on the back of the ticket. If you had camping through Farmer City Raceway please contact them by emailing farmercityfair@gmail.com

