World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series’ Illini 100 Cancelled

FARMER CITY, IL – April 13, 2018­– The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series’ Illini 100 weekend has been cancelled due to heavy thunderstorms sweeping across central Illinois. The Illini 100 will not be rescheduled due to the World of Outlaws busy 2018 schedule of events. The World of Outlaws next event will be at Whynot Motorsports Park on April 19-20-21 for the inaugural Queen City Shootout.

Ticket holders for the Illini 100 will have 90 days to request a refund. You can call 844-DIRT-TIX if you have will call or you can mail your tickets back to the address on the back of the ticket. If you had camping through Farmer City Raceway please contact them by emailing farmercityfair@gmail.com

The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Arizona Sport Shirts (Official Apparel Company), Craftsman (Official Tool), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Morton Buildings (Official Building), NGK (Official Spark Plug), Sears (Official Home Store), TEXTRON Off Road (Official Side-by-Side Vehicle) ,VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel), DirtonDirt.com (Hard Charger Award) and PFC Brakes (Fast Time Award); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, , MSD, Penske Shocks, QA1, QuarterMaster, and Wrisco (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Capital Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Rocket Chassis and TNT Rescue.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.

  1. Tina Hartsock
    April 13, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Carrie Ann don’t think we r going to see any races this weekend either. Lol

  2. Carrie Ann
    April 13, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    And I’m mad about it!

