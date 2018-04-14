EMS NIGHT SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY/ NEW START TIMES

NEW START TIMES FOR SATURDAY APRIL 14…

We WILL be RACING SATURDAY APRIL 14…

Pit gate : 1:59

Grandstands: 4:00

Hot laps :4:30

Racing : 5:00

……

THERE WILL BE A TEST & TUNE OPEN FOR ALL CLASSES OF CARS DIRECTLY AFTER RACES….

Springfield Raceway will be continue action packed Dirt Car Racing on the 1/4 mile clay oval with Emergency Services Personnel Night on Saturday April 14.Raceway Officials want to recognize the men & women that risk their own lives as they work in the trenches everyday helping not only in the Ozarks but across the entire USA making a better & safer place for us to live. We tip our hat to you ALL & SAY ….

THANKS …..with a night of Dirtcar Racing on us.

Police, Firefighters, EMT’s & Rescue workers will be allowed FREE Grandstand admission on this night. Fans will be treated to 5 Divisions of Racing as the Drivers compete for prize money and accumulate points to determine who is crowned Champion at the end of the season. Everyone knows someone in this line of work spread the word & let them know.EMS Personnel needs to bring ID badge for FREE general admission.See you at the Races.