Indiana Icebreaker Falls to Heavy Rain

BROWNSTOWN, IN (April 14, 2018) – With the forecast for heavy rainfall and storms throughout the day at Brownstown Speedway, officials have canceled Saturday night’s John Jones Auto Group 21st Annual Indiana Icebreaker.

“Jim Price and the staff at Brownstown Speedway are always a pleasure to work with, they put their heart into every event,” Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director Rick Schwallie said. “We held out as long as possible in hopes the forecast may improve, unfortunately Mother Nature is not in our favor today.”

Fans who purchased advanced tickets to the John Jones Auto Group 21st Annual Indiana Icebreaker will receive an email notification with instructions on how to process their refund.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to Brownstown Speedway, September 21-22 for the 39th Annual Jackson 100. The two-day mega event will feature a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains, highlighted by a 100-lap, $20,000-to-win main event.

For more information, visit www.brownstownspeedway.com.