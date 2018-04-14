Rusty Schlenk takes win at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Stuart Brubaker showed a stout field of 410 c.i. sprint cars even teams with very little funding can win. The Gibsonburg, Ohio driver took the lead on lap 11 of the 30-lap feature and powered to the victory on opening night at Attica Raceway Park Friday on Whiteford Kenworth, Construction Equipment & Supply, Merrill Lynch Night.

Brubaker, a former 305 c.i. sprint track champion at Attica and the track’s 410 rookie of the year in 2012, got close to a win a few weeks ago at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio before settling for second. Friday at Attica he used a restart on lap 11, executing a perfect slider to take the lead and then picked his way through lapped traffic late for his sixth career Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints Division win at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue.

“I knew I had to get him on that restart. It was kind of follow the leader down in three and four. I found some stuff in the middle and I felt him tap me so I knew it was kind of close but I had to do what I had to do. I have to thank the guys that worked all winter…Ron, Josh, Gressman Powersports, Dave Story Equipment, KS Sales and Service, Pit Stop, Finish Line Fuels….if it wasn’t for those guys we couldn’t be here,” Brubaker said.

“I slowed up a little when we got to lapped cars and I didn’t hear anyone. I had a couple of opportunities in traffic I had to take but I didn’t want to push the issue too much and tear up a new car,” he added.

McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk has committed to running for rookie of the year honors with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series but when their race in Illinois rained out Friday afternoon, the crew hurried to Attica to compete with the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models and it paid off. In a thrilling battle throughout the 25 lap affair, Schlenk took the lead on lap 13 and held off Eric Spangler and Ryan Markham for his 24th career win at Attica, leading all drivers in the division.

“We definitely found out how fast the rig would go today. They cancelled at two o’clock and we left at 2:15 and we got here right around eight. I was nervous we weren’t going to make the heat but we made it in time,” said Schlenk, a two time and defending national UMP champion. “This CJ Rayburn car is awesome and I have to thank Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Tyler Bork for sticking behind me and giving me a great race car.

Schlenk, who picked up an open win a few weeks ago in Mississippi, nearly gave the race away a few times, jumping the cushion in turns three and four.

“There was a huge hole getting into three and I couldn’t figure out how to get around it the first few laps of the race. When you’re running three wide for the lead you’re kind of stuck where you’re at. I got pushed up high there and that’s where I was stuck. I about lost it in front of the field. I got hit trying to avoid a spinning car and I think we have a bent right front spindle because the car didn’t handle well after that. For everything that happened….it was a heck of a day…I’ll take it,” he added.

When Cody Bova struggled with a lapped car at the half way point of the 25 lap Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature, veteran Bobby Clark aboard his Fremont Fence, Kear’s Speed Shop, B&L Plumbing, Shelluke’s Bar, Nagy’s Equipment, Miller Rigging, Big D’s Pizza, Schiets Motorsports, Willey’s Towing backed machine was there to pounce. Clark celebrated his 54th birthday, claiming his 22nd career 305 sprint victory at Attica, placing him third on the track’s all-time division win list.

“I didn’t have any brakes when I pulled in and the car wouldn’t come out of gear so it took awhile to get over here,” Clark said about getting to victory lane. “This is a heck of a birthday present. We struggled last year. This is a brand new car so things are looking up. I knew John Ivy would be coming on the bottom and that’s probably part of the reason I burned my brakes off. I had to make sure I took it easy at the end.”

Trey Jacobs and Broc Martin brought the field to green for the 30-lap Callies Performance Products A-main with Martin gaining the advantage. Fourth starter Brubaker took second on lap three while Jacobs battled with Travis Philo for third. Martin built a substantial lead until he encountered lapped traffic by lap eight allowing Brubaker to whittle away at the advantage.

Martin got hung up behind a lapped car on lap 10 and Brubaker was set to pounce when the feature’s only caution flew for one of the infield tire barriers getting pushed into the racing groove. When the green reappeared Brubaker executed a perfect slider in turns three and four to grab the lead. Martin continued to hold second with Philo battling Cale Thomas, Jacobs and Cap Henry.

As Brubaker began to pull away and Martin comfortably in the runner-up slot, the race for third heated up between Philo and Henry. With nine laps remaining Brubaker caught the rear of the field and patiently didn’t push the issue with the lapped cars. Meanwhile Henry finally got around Philo for third and began closing on Martin. The car on the move was eight time Attica track champion Byron Reed who had charged from his 17th starting spot to sixth.with eight laps remaining.

Brubaker picked his positions to get around the lapped cars and drove to the win over Martin, Henry, Jacobs and Reed.

Nate Potts and Travis Stemler paced the late model field to the green for their 25 lap feature but a multi-car crash involving Doug Drown, Ryan Missler and Matt Irey necessitated another start. Stemler would jump into the early lead with Brian Ruhlman locked in a tremendous battle with Eric Spangler and defending track champion Devin Shiels and Schlenk for second.

Spangler grabbed second on lap three with Schlenk driving from fifth to third on lap five. It then became an exciting three car battle for the the lead with Stemler, Spangler and Schlenk swapping positions all around the track. Drown would bring out the caution with seven laps scored with Stemler leading Spangler, Schlenk, Shiels, Ruhlman, Chad Finley and Ryan Markham.

On the ensuing restart Spangler drove under Stemler to grab the lead but Stemler and Schlenk didn’t give up as the trio resumed their entertaining battle. Schlenk took second on lap 12 and grabbed the lead a circuit later. A few time Schlenk jumped the cushion in turns three and four and Spangler was ready to pounce. With nine laps to go Markham drove into third and closed on Spangler.

A caution for Potts on lap 19 was almost disastrous for Schlenk who narrowly missed clipping the stalled machine. Schlenk was able to pull away slightly on the restart with Spangler and Markham battling hard for second. Schlenk hit the cushion hard with five laps to go but a caution for Finley saved the lead for Schlenk. Schlenk held off Spangler and Markham the final five laps for the win with Shiels and Stemler rounding out the top five.

Cody Bova grabbed the lead from his pole position at the drop of the green for the 25 lap 305 sprint feature with third starting Clark in second and fifth starter Tyler Street in third. Matt Foos would spin after a lap was completed and on the ensuing restart Bryan Sebetto, Dustin Stroup and Joe Armbruster tangled. When the green flew once again Bova pulled away from Clark, Street, Jason Keckler and Matt Lucius.

With 11 laps scored Bova found heavy lapped traffic which allowed Clark and Street to close while 11th starter John Ivy had moved up to fourth. Bova got hung up with a lapped car at the half way point and Clark pounced into the lead as Bova pulled to the infield. Clark began picking off lapped cars with 10 laps to go with Street and Ivy closing while Kyle Capodice took fourth. Clark sliced his way through traffic and drove to the win as Ivy got around Street late to finish second while Capodice took third on the last lap. Street and 14th starter Steve Rando rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will host the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Friday, April 20 as a rescheduled event from two weeks ago. Core & Main Night presented by Fisher Performance will also see the UMP late models and 305 sprints in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

ABOUT WHITEFORD KENWORTH

Since 1929 Whiteford Kenworth has been helping customers find solutions to all their transportation needs. Whether it’s sales, service, body shop, parts or leasing the team at Whiteford Kenworth is committed to your satisfaction. Whiteford Kenworth has locations in South Bend, Indiana; Lafayette, Indiana; Elkhart, Indiana; LaPorte, Indiana; Perrysburg, Ohio, Lima, Ohio and Toledo, Ohio. Go to www.whitefordkenworth.com for locations and information.

ABOUT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY

Construction Equipment and Supply is located on Old Railroad Road outside of Sandusky, Ohio. If you are a contractor, Construction Equipment and Supply has what you need for supplies and rental equipment. Our technical and sales staff is all experts with years of experience in the construction industry. We have four full time mechanics to keep our rental fleet in good repair and provide service work for customer equipment. We have daily deliveries to most of our service area. When you place an order you will have it today or tomorrow. Stop in to Construction Equipment and Supply or call (419) 625-7192 for help with your next construction supply or rental need.

ABOUT MERRILL LYNCH FINANCIAL SERVICES

Merrill Lynch Financial Services is located on Timber Commons Drive in Sandusky, Ohio. Through our branch’s experience and leadership, we welcome working with individuals, families, business owners, executives and institutions—in rising, declining and turbulent markets—and we believe we are well-positioned to help you address your wealth management challenges and opportunities. Give Merrill Lynch a call at 419-624-1818.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, April 13, 2018

[*] starting position

Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints

Qualifying

1.5T-Travis Philo, 12.502; 2.23B-Chase Baker, 12.659; 3.23-DJ Foos, 12.659; 4.7-Shawn Valenti, 12.689; 5.16-Chris Andrews, 12.724; 6.81-Lee Jacobs, 12.744; 7.11N-DJ Netto, 12.757; 8.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.771; 9.17-Jared Horstman, 12.807; 10.97-Broc Martin, 12.816; 11.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.820; 12.83-Rob Chaney, 12.869; 13.83A-Adam Cruea, 12.869; 14.4-Cap Henry, 12.886; 15.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.891; 16.21-Dale Blaney, 12.917; 17.5M-Max Stambaugh, 12.929; 18.57-Gary Taylor, 12.966; 19.8M-TJ Michael, 13.000; 20.91-Cale Thomas, 13.013; 21.45-Trevor Baker, 13.020; 22.22-Ryan Broughton, 13.027; 23.5R-Byron Reed, 13.033; 24.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.040; 25.45L-Brian Lay, 13.044; 26.A79-Brandon Wimmer, 13.049; 27.5B-Chade Blonde, 13.057; 28.1-Nate Dussel, 13.091; 29.09-Craig Mintz, 13.122; 30.28-Phil Gressman, 13.153; 31.9-Jordan Ryan, 13.170; 32.71H-Ryan Ruhl, 13.187; 33.8J-Jess Stiger, 13.290; 34.60-Kory Crabtree, 13.297; 35.7J-Joe Swanson, 13.459; 36.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.498; 37.5QB-Quentin Blonde, 13.507; 38.2+-Brian Smith, 13.518; 39.10S-Jay Steinebach, 13.548; 40.39-Tom Harris, 13.592; 41.7DK-Dylan Kingan, 13.620; 42.7X-Dylan Kingan, 13.620; 43.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.641; 44.27B-Boston Mead, 13.902; 45.21N-Frankie Nervo, 19.764;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 21-Dale Blaney[1] ; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 3. 11N-DJ Netto[4] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 5. 9-Jordan Ryan[6] ; 6. 8M-TJ Michael[5] ; 7. 83A-Adam Cruea[8] ; 8. 23B-Chase Baker[9] ; 9. 10S-Jay Steinebach[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 57-Gary Taylor[1] ; 2. 97-Broc Martin[2] ; 3. 16-Chris Andrews[3] ; 4. 5R-Byron Reed[5] ; 5. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7] ; 7. 5B-Chade Blonde[6] ; 8. 2+-Brian Smith[8] ; 9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 2. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 3. 83-Rob Chaney[2] ; 4. 17-Jared Horstman[4] ; 5. 8J-Jess Stiger[8] ; 6. 5QB-Quentin Blonde[9] ; 7. 22-Ryan Broughton[1] ; 8. A79-Brandon Wimmer[6] ; 9. 09-Craig Mintz[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1] ; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 4. 7-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 5. 45-Trevor Baker[5] ; 6. 7J-Joe Swanson[8] ; 7. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[6] ; 8. 60-Kory Crabtree[7] ; 9. 27B-Boston Mead[9]

Heat 5, Group E – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 91-Cale Thomas[3] ; 2. 45L-Brian Lay[2] ; 3. 5M-Max Stambaugh[4] ; 4. 28-Phil Gressman[5] ; 5. 39-Tom Harris[6] ; 6. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[7] ; 7. 21N-Frankie Nervo[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 2. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 3. 28-Phil Gressman[3] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[14] ; 5. A79-Brandon Wimmer[12] ; 6. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[10] ; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[15] ; 8. 8M-TJ Michael[6] ; 9. 45-Trevor Baker[5] ; 10. 23B-Chase Baker[11] ; 11. 17-Jared Horstman[2] ; 12. 5B-Chade Blonde[9] ; 13. 5QB-Quentin Blonde[7] ; 14. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[8] ; 15. 10S-Jay Steinebach[13]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5R-Byron Reed[1] ; 2. 7-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 3. 9-Jordan Ryan[3] ; 4. 8J-Jess Stiger[4] ; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6] ; 6. 39-Tom Harris[5] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[11] ; 8. 27B-Boston Mead[14] ; 9. 7J-Joe Swanson[7] ; 10. 83A-Adam Cruea[8] ; 11. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[13] ; 12. 21N-Frankie Nervo[10] ; 13. 60-Kory Crabtree[12] ; 14. 22-Ryan Broughton[9]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 2. 97-Broc Martin[2] ; 3. 4-Cap Henry[12] ; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1] ; 5. 5R-Byron Reed[17] ; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[6] ; 7. 16-Chris Andrews[5] ; 8. 23-DJ Foos[18] ; 9. 91-Cale Thomas[7] ; 10. 21-Dale Blaney[10] ; 11. 81-Lee Jacobs[9] ; 12. 45L-Brian Lay[3] ; 13. 9-Jordan Ryan[21] ; 14. 68G-Tyler Gunn[16] ; 15. 5M-Max Stambaugh[15] ; 16. 11N-DJ Netto[13] ; 17. 22M-Dan McCarron[11] ; 18. 09-Craig Mintz[22] ; 19. 83-Rob Chaney[14] ; 20. 28-Phil Gressman[20] ; 21. 8J-Jess Stiger[23] ; 22. 7-Shawn Valenti[19] ; 23. 57-Gary Taylor[8]

Hard Charger: 5R-Byron Reed +12

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints –

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 25-Jason Keckler[1] ; 2. 20B-Cody Bova[2] ; 3. 97-Kyle Peters[3] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[9] ; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[5] ; 6. 29-Bryan Sebetto[8] ; 7. 09-Justin Adams[6] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 9. 18R-Duffy Rubel[4]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 88N-Frank Neill[3] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[9] ; 3. 21-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 4. 73-Joe Armbruster[2] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[7] ; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[8] ; 7. 25H-Mitch Harble[1] ; 8. 66D-Chase Dunham[6] ; 9. Z10-Kevin Mingus[5]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 3. 8-Bobby Clark[3] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[5] ; 5. 11G-Luke Griffith[4] ; 6. 2F-Matt Foos[8] ; 7. 9R-Dustin Rall[6] ; 8. 36-Seth Schneider[9] ; 9. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Sr.[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 29-Bryan Sebetto[1] ; 2. 2F-Matt Foos[3] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 4. 25H-Mitch Harble[5] ; 5. 09-Justin Adams[4] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[9] ; 7. 66D-Chase Dunham[8] ; 8. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Sr.[12] ; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 10. 9R-Dustin Rall[6] ; 11. 18R-Duffy Rubel[10] ; 12. Z10-Kevin Mingus[11]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 8-Bobby Clark[3] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[11] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[14] ; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson[13] ; 7. 21-Dustin Stroup[12] ; 8. 25-Jason Keckler[4] ; 9. 1W-Paul Weaver[18] ; 10. 7M-Brandon Moore[8] ; 11. 47-Matt Lucius[2] ; 12. 97-Kyle Peters[10] ; 13. 11G-Luke Griffith[15] ; 14. 88N-Frank Neill[9] ; 15. 25H-Mitch Harble[19] ; 16. 09-Justin Adams[20] ; 17. 20B-Cody Bova[1] ; 18. 2F-Matt Foos[17] ; 19. 73-Joe Armbruster[6] ; 20. 29-Bryan Sebetto[16]

Hard Charger: 77I-John Ivy +9

Summit Racing Equipment Late Models –

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[5] ; 2. 50Y-Ryan Missler[4] ; 3. 30-Nate Potts[1] ; 4. 06-Jake Rendel[6] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[2] ; 6. 69-John Mayes Jr.[7] ; 7. 006-Jarrett Rendel[3] ; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[8] ; 9. X33-Josh Robertson[9]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 2S-Travis Stemler[5] ; 2. M14-Brandon Thirlby[7] ; 3. 240-Doug Drown[9] ; 4. 11-Rachel Carpenter[1] ; 5. 77-Steve Kester[4] ; 6. 44-Matt Shipley[3] ; 7. 69W-Jeff Warnick[8] ; 8. 16-Steve Sabo[2] ; 9. 69R-Doug Baird[6]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 2. 49-Brian Ruhlman[2] ; 3. 15B-Mike Bores[8] ; 4. 42-Chad Finley[6] ; 5. 71-Dave Hornikel[7] ; 6. 4S-Doug Eck[9] ; 7. RH21-Gregg Haskell[1] ; 8. X3-Dan Wallace[5] ; 9. P3-Jeff Robertson[4]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[4] ; 3. 27-Eric Spangler[5] ; 4. 185-DJ Miller[3] ; 5. 1N-Casey Noonan[8] ; 6. 42*-Bob Mayer[6] ; 7. 17-Jeff Gies[1] ; 8. 25-Chuck Hummer[7]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 71-Dave Hornikel[2] ; 2. 4S-Doug Eck[4] ; 3. 69-John Mayes Jr.[3] ; 4. RH21-Gregg Haskell[6] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[1] ; 6. X3-Dan Wallace[8] ; 7. 006-Jarrett Rendel[5] ; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[7] ; 9. P3-Jeff Robertson[10] ; 10. X33-Josh Robertson[9]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 1N-Casey Noonan[2] ; 2. 77-Steve Kester[1] ; 3. 44-Matt Shipley[3] ; 4. 69W-Jeff Warnick[5] ; 5. 69R-Doug Baird[9] ; 6. 17-Jeff Gies[6] ; 7. 42*-Bob Mayer[4] ; 8. 16-Steve Sabo[7] ; 9. 25-Chuck Hummer[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[11] ; 2. 27-Eric Spangler[4] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[8] ; 4. 51-Devin Shiels[6] ; 5. 2S-Travis Stemler[2] ; 6. 71-Dave Hornikel[17] ; 7. 50Y-Ryan Missler[9] ; 8. 15B-Mike Bores[10] ; 9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[7] ; 10. 77-Steve Kester[20] ; 11. 1N-Casey Noonan[18] ; 12. 06-Jake Rendel[13] ; 13. 4S-Doug Eck[19] ; 14. 185-DJ Miller[16] ; 15. 42-Chad Finley[15] ; 16. 30-Nate Potts[1] ; 17. M14-Brandon Thirlby[12] ; 18. 240-Doug Drown[3] ; 19. 36-Matt Irey[5] ; 20. 11-Rachel Carpenter[14]

Hard Charger: 71-Dave Hornikel +11