Dakotah Knuckles Earns First-Career Win During Spring Nationals Series Visit to Tazewell

By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

TAZEWELL, TN (April 13, 2018)-Dakotah Knuckles of Ewing, Va. scored the biggest payday and first-career Super Late Model victory during the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series event Friday Night at Tazewell Speedway.

Knuckles drove the Hickory Star Marina, Marcum Oil, Estes Brothers Construction, Schaeffer’s Oil, Timberline Barns and Hill’s Truck Repair-sponsored Cornett Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis to the $5,000 payday. Knuckles also became the 24th different winner in 46 races on the Spring Nationals Series.

From the drop of the green flag it was all Knuckles at the point. He would lead until lap 27 then Eric Wells would take command of the race. Wells would lead from lap 28 until lap 34 then Knuckles would make a power move to the outside to grab the lead back and go on for his first big payday in the 40-lapper.

Six caution flags slowed the event. The first yellow came on the opening lap as a four car pileup in turn two sent the field back for a re-aligned start. The second yellow came on lap two as Jason Jameson spun his mount in turn four. Jameson would rally back from the tail to fourth at one point before a flat tire knocked him out of contention for a possible victory. The third yellow came on lap five as a five car pileup in turn four slowed the field yet again. On lap eight, an eight car maylay slowed the field for the fourth time. On lap 25, Carder Miller slowed with a flat tire to bring out the caution and the final yellow flag would fly on lap 28 as Forrest Trent slowed in turn four.

Official Summary of Results

Spring Nationals Series-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-Friday Night April 13, 2018

Feature Finish:

1. Dakotah Knuckles-Ewing, Va.

2. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.

3. Billy Ogle Jr.-Knoxville, Tenn.

4. Shanon Buckingham-Morristown, Tenn.

5. Eric Wells-Hazard, Ky.

6. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga.

7. Chicky Barton-Middlesboro, Ky.

8. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

9. Robby Moses-Maryville, Tenn.

10. Jason Jameson-Lawrenceburg, Ind.

11. Brian Smith-Barbourville, Ky.

12. Brandon Kinzer-Lexington, Ky.

13. Forrest Trent-Talbott, Tenn.

14. Jeff Neubert-Rockford, Tenn.

15. Ryan King-Seymour, Tenn.

16. Zach Leonhardi-Cartersville, Ga.

17. Carder Miller-Salem, Va.

18. Vic Hill-Mosheim, Tenn.

19. Stacy Boles-Clinton, Tenn.

20. David Crabtree-Maryville, Tenn.

21. Aaron Ridley-Chatsworth, Ga.

22. Mitchell Burke-Tazewell, Tenn.

Entries: 30

Fast Qualifier: Dakotah Knuckles-11.198 seconds

Time of Race: 41 minutes, 7 seconds

Yellow Flags: Six (laps 0, 2, 5, 8, 25, 28)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Knuckles (1-27), Wells (28-34), Knuckles (35-40)

Heat Race Winners: Jason Jameson, Ryan King