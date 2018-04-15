Dale McDowell Rallies from Tenth to Claim Scott Sexton Memorial at Volunteer Speedway

By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

BULLS GAP, TN (April 14, 2018)-Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, Ga. rallied from his tenth starting spot to lead the last seven circuits en route to the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series-sanctioned Scott Sexton Memorial Saturday Night at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn.

McDowell drove the Textron Off Road, New Era Industrial, Will Kinzer Foundation for Autism Research, Cometic Gaskets and Quality Natural Gas-sponsored Clements Racing Engines-powered Sweet Bloomquist Race Car to the $10,052 payday. This was McDowell’s second victory this season on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and Tennessee RV.

At the drop of the green flag to start the 52-lapper, Donald McIntosh would drive the Big Frog Motorsports-Rocket to the point early on and lead the majority of the race but lose the lead to tenth-starting Dale McDowell on lap 46 as McDowell would power to the lead after a restart three laps prior. McDowell would go on to win and take his eighth career Spring Nationals Series victory. In victory lane, McDowell dedicated the victory to the late Scott Sexton. At the line, McDowell crossed the finish line 01.788 seconds ahead of McIntosh. Fourth starting Jimmy Owens finished third while pole-sitter Casey Roberts finished fourth and 18-starting Cory Hedgecock rallied from his 18th starting spot to round out the top five.

Two caution flags slowed the Sixth Annual running of the Scott Sexton Memorial. The first yellow would fly on lap 43 as Chicky Barton slowed his # 144 mount on the backstretch. The final yellow would come on lap 49 as youngster Carder Miller would slow on the backstretch with damage to his Rocket chassis.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will return to action this weekend in the Bluegrass State as the tour visits Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Ky. Friday April 20th paying $4,000-to-win and $400-to-start during the 46th Annual Season Opener. On Saturday April 21st the tour visits Florence Speedway in Union, Ky. for the 42nd Annual Spring 50 paying $5,000-to-win and $450-to-start. Former NASCAR star Ken Schrader will also be signing autographs on Friday Night at Ponderosa Speedway while also visiting Florence Speedway Saturday running his Modified.

Official Summary of Results

Spring Nationals Series-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-Saturday Night April 14, 2018

Feature Finish:

1. Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, Ga.

2. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.

3. Jimmy Owens-Newport, Tenn.

4. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga.

5. Cory Hedgecock-Loudon, Tenn.

6. Vic Hill-Mosheim, Tenn.

7. Shanon Buckingham-Morristown, Tenn.

8. Jason Jameson-Lawrenceburg, Ind.

9. Mike Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.

10. Eric Wells-Hazard, Ky.

11. Forrest Trent-Talbott, Tenn.

12. Dakotah Knuckles-Ewing, Va.

13. Brandon Kinzer-Lexington, Ky.

14. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

15. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.

16. Aaron Ridley-Chatsworth, Ga.

17. Zach Leonhardi-Cartersville, Ga.

18. Ryan King-Seymour, Tenn.

19. Chicky Barton-Middlesboro, Ky.

20. Carder Miller-Salem, Va.

21. Mack McCarter-Gatlinburg, Tenn.

22. Robby Moses-Maryville, Tenn.

Entries: 26

Fast Qualifier: Mike Marlar-12.488 seconds

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 34 seconds

Yellow Flags: Two (laps 43, 49)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: McIntosh (1-45), McDowell (46-52)

Heat Race Winners: Casey Roberts, Vic Hill, Donald McIntosh, Jimmy Owens

Consolation Race Winner: Michael Chilton

Series Provisionals: Zach Leonhardi and Robby Moses

Current Spring Nationals Points (after April 14, 2018)

1. Eric Wells-746

2. Casey Roberts-722

3. Zach Leonhardi-714

4. Shanon Buckingham-710

5. Aaron Ridley-698

6. David Payne-682

7. Brandon Kinzer-676

8. Ryan King-674

9. Donald McIntosh-578

10. Chicky Barton-498