Springfield Raceway Results And Notes

USRA Modifieds

1) Jody Tillman 2) Ryan Gilmore 3) Jerry Lankton 4) Jim Body 5) Travis Peery 6) Mickey Burrell 7) Danny Martin 8) Daniel Andrers 9) Phil Harris 10) Nathan Gold 11) James Thompson 12) Michael Maggard

Notes-Tillman rallies on lap 17 to run down leader Gilmore and nips him at the line coming for the checkered in a near photo finish. Tillman led the opening laps only to drop to 2nd place after a 5 lap battle with Tillman in the early middle stages of the 20 lap feature.

USRA B Modifieds

A Ft,-1) Ryan Gilmore 2) Sam Petty 3) Kris Jackson 4) Aaron Scroggins 5) JC Morton 6) Kaeden Cornell 7) Rex Merritt 8) Taylor Moore 9) Jim Body III 10) Jackie Dalton 11) Jake Asbell 12) Justin Comer 13) JC Newell Jr. 14) Kameron Grindstaff 15) Matt Rose 16) Dillion McCowan 17) Justin Pike 18) Mikey Joplin 19) Derek Watson 20) Rusty Rickard

B Ft 1( Top 4 advance) 1) Grindstaff 2) Pike 3) Rickard 4) Comer 5) Ricky Watkins 6) Phillip Caddy 7) Rex Harris 8) Michael Cawvey 9) Ryan Thomas 10) Kelly Hicks

B Ft 2( Top 4 Advance) 1) Joplin 2) Watson 3) Rose 4) Dalton 5) Tyler Knudtson 6) Jace Parmley 7) Daniel Harris 8) Kyle Shrum 9) James Scroggins 10) Bill Schahuber

Notes-Gilmore sets to the high groove as the defending USRA B Mod National Champion takes the win leaving a great battle for 2nd as Sam Petty drives from 9th to nip Jackson for the runner-up Spot

INEX Legends

1) Steve Harshbarger 2) Wayne Johnston 3) Ryan Sullivan 4) Mike Mueller 5) Trenton Simon 6) Richard Powell 7) Chris Powell 8) Grayson McKiney 9) Josh Johnston 10) Phil Burkybile 11) Logan Ives 12) Shane Lee 13) Brad Ives 14) Grasyn Cox 15) Chance Gilbert 16) Dalton Ives

Notes- Rolla’s Harshbarger made a low groove 4 wide pass at the flagstand and then Holds off several attempts by Rolla’s Wayne Johnston in grabbing his 1st ever win.

Midwest Modz

1) Scott Campbell 2) Colt Cheevers 3) Steve Wharff 4) Rob Muilenburg 5) Shawn Carlberg 6) Donnie Aust 7) Robbie High 8) Jerad McIntire 9) Kyle Bates 10) Ken Walker 11) Jeremy Lahey 12) Rick Lampe 13) Gary Krebs 14) Elijah Keepper 15) Austin Treadway 16) Kyle Laffery 17) Cory Carter 18) Shawn Duncan

B Ft( Top 3 Advance) 1) Aust 2) Bates 3) Walker 4) Garrett Thompson 5) John Lankton 6) Jonathon Dean 7) Nikki Redus 8) James Epperson 9) Darren Burt 10) T.R. Phillips 11) James Townlain

Notes-Defending champion Campbell holds back a late surge from Cheevers to get his 1st of the season. in an action packed feature.

Pure Stocks

1) Kyle Purvis 2) James Redus 3) Jack Hamer 4) Tyrel Jones 5) Richard Harrington 6) Richard Sparks 7) John Shaver 8) Dave Wagy 9) Danny Vasquez 10) Wade Bough 11) Christopher Sawyer 12) Randy High 13) T.J. Whited 14) Dusty Sanderson 15) Jordan Goddard

Notes-Purvis drives a near perfect 15 lap feature in holding back both defending champion Redus in The Travelin Wagon and former champion Hamer as you could have placed a blanket on the top 3.