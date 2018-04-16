DAVENPORT SCORES $20,000 KING OF THE COMMONWEALTH VICTORY AT VIRGINIA MOTOR SPEEDWAY; BAILES TAKES FASTRAK CHECKERS AND $3000 PAYDAY

JAMAICA, VA – The Ultimate Super Late Model Series made their return to Virginia Motor Speedway Saturday April 14th for the annual Aaron’s King of The Commonwealth where the event saw 56 competitors sign in all trying to capture a $20,000 payday. Holding off a final lap challenge from Scott Bloomquist; Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville; Georgia went flag to flag Saturday night at Virginia Motor Speedway to take home a $20,000 payday.

“We went with a little different tire tonight, me Kevin and Jason went back and forth, back and forth. We’ve all been hear a lot and we know what you normally put on, but it just looked a little different tonight for some reason, and the choice really worked out good for us,” commented Davenport in WhosYourDriver.org victory lane.

Davenport added, “Scott came on there at the end and he was so good the whole race and it’s definitely a pleasure racing up there with him and finally getting a win,”

Scott Bloomquist, Chris Madden, Tim McCreadie, and Brandon Overton rounded out the top five finishers.

In other action Ross Bailes would grab the lead on lap 19 from Justin Williams and go on to take the $3000 victory in the FASTRAK Racing Series powered by Chevrolet Performance tour event.

On the drop of the green flag up the Ultimate Super Late Model feature Jonathan Davenport rocketed from the outside to take the lead from polesitter Scott Bloomquist heading out of turn 2. Once out front Davenport started to put some distance between himself and the battle for second between Bloomquist and Chris Madden.

On lap 39 Madden managed to get by Bloomquist and set out to catch Davenport as they raced through traffic. On lap 42 the driver on the move was Tim McCreadie working his way up from his fifteenth starting position to take 4th from Austin Hubbard.

On lap 50 Madden closed in on Davenport as the two worked traffic. On lap 55 Bloomquist got back by Madden for second as the two raced out of turn 4. With two laps to go Bloomquist had pulled to within striking distance of Davenport. On the final lap Davenport had Bloomquist looking to his outside and as they entered turn 3 Bloomquist tried to sweep the outside only to have the car drift op the track just enough to give Davenport enough advantage to take the $20,000 victory. Scott Bloomquist, Chris Madden, Tim McCreadie, and Brandon Overton rounded out the top five finishers.

Scott Bloomquist set fast time in qualifying with a time of 17.156 seconds to earn the Davis Diesel Service fast qualifier award. Heat race winners included Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport, Chris Madden, Jason Colvert, Austin Hubbard, and Tyler Millwood. Consolation race winners included Tyler Erb and Tyler Bare.

In the FASTRAK Racing Series powered by Chevrolet Performance tour feature Brett Hamm and Justin Williams led the field to green with Hamm leading the first circuit. Two laps into the race the first caution flew for a multi-car wreck in turn 4 that took out several drivers in the top 10.

On the restart Hamm would hold the lead with Williams on his tail. On lap 8 Williams would work his way around Hamm for the lead and looked to be the car to beat, but nobody told that to Ross Bailes who was working his way through the field.

On lap 19 Bailes got by Williams for the lead and began to pull away from the field. On lap 33 Williams would go up in smoke with a blown motor and set up a seven-lap dash for the win.

On the final restart of the race Bailes was able to fend off the challenges of Matt Long and Logan Roberson to grab the $3000 victory. Long, Roberson, Matthew Nance and Corey Almond rounded out the top five.

The speedway will take the weekend of April 21 off due to the NASCAR events at Richmond Raceway and return to action Saturday April 28th with WRAR / WNNT Night at the Races and the opening weekend of Aaron’s Dirt Series Championship weekly racing.

Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track is located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule Virginia Motor Speedway’s 2018 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information. In addition, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

FULL RESULTS – VIRGINIA MOTOR SPEEDWAY 4/14/18 KING OF THE COMMONWEALTH”

60 Lap ULTIMATE Feature – 1) Jonathan Davenport [2]; 2) Scott Bloomquist [1]; 3) Chris Madden [3]; 4) Tim McCreadie [15]; 5) Brandon Overton [16]; 6) Austin Hubbard [5]; 7) Greg Satterlee [13]; 8) Jason Covert [4]; 9) Kyle Hardy 10]; 10) Tyler Millwood [6]; 11) Hudson O’Neal [22] ;12) Chris Ferguson [8]; 13) Rick Eckert [7]; 14) Tyler Bare [20]; 15) Mason Zeigler [18]; 16) Bobby Pierce [9]; 17) Jeff Smith [11]; 18) Dennis Franklin [23]; 19) Walker Arthur [21]; 20) Andy Anderson [12]; 21) GR Smith [17]; 22) Tyler Erb [19]; 23) Zack Mitchell [24]; 24) Ross Bailes [14]

Car Count: 56

Heat 1 (Top 3 Transfer To Feature) – 1) Scott Bloomquist: 2) Rick Eckert; 3) Gregg Satterlee; 4) Amanda Whaley; 5) Tyler Erb; 6) Jared Miley; 7) Justin Williams; 8) Spencer Liggon; 9) Zack Mitchell

Heat 2 (Top 3 Transfer To Feature) – 1) Jonathan Davenport; 2) Chris Ferguson; 3) Ross Bailes; 4) Tyler Bare; 5; Hudson ONeal; 6) Nick Davis; 7) Donald Bradsher; 8) Dale Hollidge; 9) Jeff Matthews; 10) Tyler Emory

Heat 3 (Top 3 Transfer To Feature) – 1) Chris Madden; 2) Bobby Pierce; 3) Tim McCreadie; 4) Ross Robinson; 5) Walker Arthur; 6) Joey Coulter; 7) Kyle Lear; 8) Ivendent Lloyd; 9) Kirk Baker

Heat 4 (Top 3 Transfer To Feature) – 1) Jason Covert; 2) Kyle Hardy; 3) Brandon Overton; 4) Jamie Latham, 5) Gary Stuhler; 6) Jeep Van Wormer; 7) Kyle Lee; 8) Cla Knight; 9) Reese Masiello

Heat 5 (Top 3 Transfer To Feature) – 1) Austin Hubbard; 2) Jeff Smith; 3) GR Smith; 4) Brent Larson; 5) Dustin Mitchell; 6) Jason Miller; 7) Matthew Nance; 8) Trever Feathers; 9) Kyle Bronson

Heat 6 (Top 3 Transfer To Feature) – 1) Tyler Millwood; 2) Andy Anderson; 3) Mason Zeigler; 4) Matt Cosner; 5) Ryan Montgomery; 6) Rick Elliott; 7) Kenny Moreland; 8) Dennis Franklin; 9) Zack Dohm

B-Main 1 (Top 2 Transfer To Feature) – 1) Tyler Erb; 2) Walker Arthur; 3) Ross Robinson; 4) Brent Larson; 5) Ivendent Lloyd; 6) Jared Miley; 7) Amanda Whaley; 8) Kyle Lear; 9) Kirk Baker; 10) Dustin Mitchell; 11) Trever Feathers; 12) Spencer Liggon; 13) Jason Miller; 14) Joey Coulter

B-Main 2 (Top 2 Transfer To Feature) – 1) Tyler Bare; 2) Hudson ONeal; 3) Matt Cosner; 4) Rick Elliott; 5) Kenny Moreland; 6) Donald Bradsher; 7) Gary Stuhler; 8) Kyle Bronson; 9) Cla Kight; 10) Dale Hollidge; 11) Jeff Matthews; 12) Jamie Latham; 13) Ryan Montgomery; 14) Jeep Van Wormer; 15) Kyle Lee; 16) Tyler Emory; 17) Nick Davis

40 Lap FASTRAK Racing Series powered by Chevrolet Performance Feature – 1) Ross Bailes; 2) Logan Roberson; 3) Matt Long; 4)Matthew Nance; 5) Corey Almond; 6) Brett Hamm; 7) Billy Beachler; 8) Kenny Peeples Jr.; 9) Tyler Arrington; 10) Brad Basey; 11) Davis Lipscombe; 12) Matt Tarbox; 13) Justin Wofford; 14) Brent Bordeaux; 15) Justin Williams; 16) Nick Dietz; 17) Nick Love; 18) Darrell Dow; 19) David Smith; 20) Ryan Adams; 21) Carl Vaughan; 22 – Matt Glanden; 23)Tyler Bare; DNS: Matt Quade

Heat 1 – 1) Brett Hamm; 2) Matthew Nance; 3) Kenny Peeples Jr; 4) Nick Deitz; 5) Darrell Dow; 6) Nicholas Love

Heat 2 – 1) Justin Williams; 2) Tyler Bare; 3) Matt Glanden; 4) Billy Beachler; 5) Justin Wofford

Heat 3 – 1) Logan Roberson; 2) Ross Bailes; 3) Tyler Arrington; 4) Brad Basey; 5) Brent Bordeaux

Heat 4 – 1) Matt Long; 2) David Smith; 3) Corey Almond; 4) Matt Tarbox; 5) Ryan Adams; 6) Carl Vaughan

