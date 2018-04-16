Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway Announce Driver Loyalty Program

(Macon, IL) Officials with Track Enterprises, the promotion company of Macon Speedway in Macon, IL, and Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL, are announcing a new rewards program for the loyal drivers in the tracks’ regular divisions. Competitors will start receiving rewards on second night of racing at each track.

Every week, starting on week two, all drivers who have competed in every night of racing in our regular classes, will have their names go into a drawing. Whoever gets their name pulled, gets a free pit pass for that upcoming week. The winner will be announced on Facebook.

For Macon Speedway, drivers in the Decatur Building & Trades Pro Lates, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros will be eligible. For Lincoln Speedway, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets by Bailey Chassis, and Hornets will be eligible.

The perfect attendance program is in addition to several other bonus programs the tracks do for the drivers. Macon and Lincoln are members of the $100,000 Contingency Connection Racer Rewards program, in which award booklets are handed out to a handful of drivers each race night, in addition to a large number of product awards at the banquets. Also, Macon Speedway teamed up with Mobil 1, to give away a case of oil to a driver after each feature, every night.

Macon Speedway’s 73rd season opener will be this coming Saturday, April 21 with Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets. An on-track driver autograph session will be held before the races begin, CEFCU Kid’s Club will have signups for free t-shirts, and Spectator Drags will be at intermission. Free admission for college students, who show valid ID, will also be honored for College Night presented by University Dogs.

Lincoln Speedway will open up on Friday, April 27, after also losing its opener last weekend. 305 Sprint Cars, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets by Bailey Chassis, and Hornets will be on track. The night is presented by Kitchen Cooked, the official potato chip of Lincoln Speedway. General admission will be just $5 for “Five Buck Night”.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.