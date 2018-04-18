Brandon Hanks Pumped for World of Outlaws Races in West Memphis and Pevely

Inside Line Promotions – BURLISON, Tenn. (April 18, 2018) – Brandon Hanks is looking forward to a pair of elbows-up tracks this weekend when he will make his season debut with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

Hanks will compete on Friday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., and on Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., during the Spring Classic.

“I like to race with guys like that because it makes me better,” he said. “I’m learning more and more because they are the elite.”

Friday will mark his first-ever World of Outlaws start at Riverside International Speedway, which is one of his home tracks and where he has captured a 360ci winged sprint car win.

“It’s not one of my best tracks, but we ran pretty good last October,” he said. “The car felt good. I probably do have a little advantage having more laps there than most of those guys. I do know the track a little better, but they are the World of Outlaws and they are really, really good no matter where you go.”

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is one of Hanks’s favorite tracks. He made the A Main during his debut in 2016 and he maneuvered from 23 rd to a 16th-place result, which earned him the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars, during his lone visit last season.

“That place is one of a kind,” he said. “I really look forward to that race. I want to keep my nose clean, learn lap by lap and get into a rhythm.”

Hanks is off to the best start of his career as he has posted a pair of top fives and three top 10s in his first four races of the season, which were all in 360ci winged sprint car competition.

“It’s definitely a confidence builder to know we’ve been competitive and have gone forward almost every single time,” he said. “Now it’s different because we’re racing with the World of Outlaws. They do this for a living. I feel good and feel confident. It’s just tough to get in a 410 since I’ve been out of it since September. It might take a minute to calm down and get into a rhythm.”

SEASON STATS –

4 races, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., for the Spring Classic with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HanksMotorsports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Brandon_K_Hanks

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hanks-Motorsports/135263046488177

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Performance Powder Coating

Performance Powder Coating is a powder coating business owned by the Hanks family. Located in Burlison, Tenn., Performance Powder Coating works on everything from race cars to street vehicles.

“My family owns Performance Powder Coating,” Hanks said. “Without this business and my family I wouldn’t be able to race sprint cars and I wouldn’t know all of the great friends that I have met through racing.”

Hanks would also like to thank Penske Racing Shocks, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, J-R1 and MyRacePass for their continued support.