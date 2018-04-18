Brian Brown Tackling World of Outlaws Spring Classic in Pevely for First Time Since 2015

Inside Line Promotions – GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (April 17, 2018) – Brian Brown is returning to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday for the first time in nearly three years.

Brown will tackle the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at the bullring in Pevely, Mo., marking his first appearance since May 2015.

“It’s one of the most exciting tracks we get to go to,” he said. “It’s a smaller track, but to me it races bigger. It’s so wide. You’ll see guys creeping around the bottom and you’ll see guys knocking the fence down.”

Brown’s best result at the oval came in 2012 when he earned a third-place finish.

“One year I led it and was back to sixth, got up to second, fell back to eighth and finished third,” he said. “You have to be on your toes. You have to make every move count.”

The Spring Classic, which has rained out the last two years and three of the last five years, will also provide a great opportunity for Brown to meet with FVP customers and employees during a hospitality event before the race begins.

“FVP is a valued partner of our team,” he said. “Any time we can go out and have a nice meet-and-greet event then race in front of them it’s important.”

Brown is also looking to improve on his best result of the season – fourth place – during World of Outlaws competition.

“Any time we get a chance to run with the Outlaws we like to,” he said. “They are the best of the best and the best at their craft. If you can go in and have a solid top 10, top five or get lucky to win one you know you’ve earned it.”

SEASON STATS –

12 races, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 7 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., for the Spring Classic with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune-500 company (NASDAQ CASY) operating 2,000 convenience stores in 15 states throughout the Midwest. Casey’s strives to consistently deliver quality gasoline, freshly-prepared foods, clean environments and friendly service at every retail location. Casey’s is currently the fourth largest convenience store chain, and the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.Caseys.com.

About FVP –

Built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service, FVP is the confident solution for all of your OEM needs. FVP products are engineered to provide customers with OE quality products that are equal or superior in performance to the major national brands at a competitive price. FVP is proud to carry a full line of high quality oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters, powerful batteries for multiple applications including cars, trucks, SUV’s, commercial, boats and other specialty vehicles as well as automotive chemicals and oil, antifreeze, DEF, hub assemblies, radiators and condensers. To learn more about FVP or to find out where you can have FVP products installed in your vehicle, visit http://www.FVPparts.com! FVP … Verified. Proven.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – MSD Ignition

Founded in 1970, MSD is one of the most recognized industry names in ignition system products, EFI products and high-performance parts. The company designs, develops, tests and assembles its entire line of ignition boxes, crank triggers, distributors, EFI systems, transmission controllers, spark plugs, coils, spark plug wires and other performance parts from its headquarters in El Paso, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.MSDPerformance.com.

“MSD Ignition is a valued partner for our team,” Brown said. “Their ignition boxes and switches are key components. Without that spark you’re not going anywhere.”

"MSD Ignition is a valued partner for our team," Brown said. "Their ignition boxes and switches are key components. Without that spark you're not going anywhere."