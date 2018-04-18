Dennis Erb, Jr. Heads East with LOLMDS for Huge Tripleheader Weekend

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The #28 team had a pair of $12,000 to win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series shootouts at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana circled on their racing calendar for April 13-14. With early rain showers wiping out the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ at Brownstown on Saturday, Dennis Erb, Jr. only competed on Friday evening in the annual ‘Buckeye Spring 50’ at the former K-C Raceway.

Dennis laid down the tenth fastest lap in Group A during qualifying, but a serious vibration on his Black Diamond mount caused him to pull off the track early in his heat race. After unloading a back-up car for the consolation race, Dennis rallied from the tail to grab the sixth and final transfer spot. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace, who now sits fourteenth in the ultra-tight LOLMDS point standings, then worked his way past six competitors during the course of the 50-lap headliner to leave the Buckeye State with a sixteenth place showing. Complete results from Atomic Speedway can be accessed by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

With the weather forecast looking dry this upcoming weekend (April 20-22) in the Mid-Atlantic, the Dennis Erb Racing team will look to finally get back into the groove of consistent racing in a huge Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tripleheader with over $130,000 worth of prize money on the line. Up first will be a visit to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio on Friday for the $12,000 to win ‘Steel Valley 50,’ while Saturday’s stop at the legendary Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland will also pay a $12,000 top prize in the 37th edition of the ‘Stanley Schetrompf Classic.’ The triple shot of racing action will then wrap up for the national touring stars on Sunday with the $10,000 to win ‘Rumble by the River’ at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania. More information can be obtained by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay over $158,000 to win! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Base Racing Fuel, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

