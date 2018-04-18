Hagar Excited for Opportunity to Tackle World of Outlaws Races in West Memphis and Pevely

Inside Line Promotions – MARION, Ark. (April 17, 2018) – Derek Hagar is going World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series racing this weekend.

Hagar has leased an engine from fellow Mid-South native Jason Sides to compete on Friday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., and on Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., during the Spring Classic.

“I’ve known Jason for a long time,” Hagar said. “I talked to him early in the year about an engine rental. We got the motor in the car on Sunday. It takes people like him to give guys like me an opportunity to run with them and help us try to flex our muscles by giving us the best option to be competitive with them. We have good equipment and a good motor. It’s up to me to try to put together a good result each night.”

Hagar has three World of Outlaws starts under his belt at Riverside International Speedway, where he has nine 360ci winged sprint car victories in the last four seasons.

“It’s really going to be a different character this weekend with the river being up,” he said. “The river has a lot to do with the moisture in the track. It’s liable to be wet and heavy and possibly a little choppy. We have to make the best of it and hopefully shine with the big guys.”

Hagar’s best World of Outlaws result at the oval was his debut in 2007 when he placed 18th.

“The track was rough and heavy,” he said. “I drove up into the top 10. I think I was seventh or eighth. I guess running through the ruts the RACEiver came out of the holster on my shoulder. It fell between the heel rest and the frame. It got wedged there and I didn’t have full throttle the rest of the race.”

Hagar has competed in one World of Outlaws show at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, which occurred in 2012.

“We got there just in time for hot laps with our 360 motor in,” he said. “We didn’t qualify well, which was expected. We started at the back of our heat and missed a spot in the A Main by one position. We transferred out of the B Main into the A Main, but it rained out as soon as we pushed on the track. We went back for the makeup race a couple months later and I destroyed the car. It was eventful to say the least.”

Hagar was credited with a 19th-place result.

SEASON STATS –

9 races, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 7 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., for the Spring Classic with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Xtreme Race Graphics

Located in Marion, Ark., Xtreme Race Graphics creates custom graphics, banners and wraps. For more information, visit http://www.XtremeRaceGraphics.com .

“Dustin is a real good artist,” Hagar said. “He has a real good imagination. If you want the car to look the best, I’d recommend Xtreme Race Graphics.”

Hagar would also like to thank Dynotech Performance, DHR Suspension, B&D Towing, J&J Auto Racing, Fragola Performance Systems, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Wings Unlimited, FK Rod Ends, Valvoline and Ti64 for their continued support.