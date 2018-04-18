Lebanon Midway Ready To Open 2018 Season.

Lebanon, Mo.- The Lebanon Midway Speedway knows that the 3rd time is going to be a charm as Friday Night, as the Speedway will be ready to host an exciting 2018 season.

After a record season last year, The Speedway located off East Highway 32 and B has unleashed an outstanding schedule for fans and racers all.

The Mi-Kel Midwest Modified division will be racing for $555 to win while paying $55 to start the Main Event.

Action also includes The S&S Up Pull It Auto USRA B Modifieds as drivers begin there chase of not only a track championship but a chance to finish hgih in the National Standings. Last season Tyler Brown took home the title but will find drivers such as Sam Petty, Brian Myers, Tyler Knudtson;Donnie Jackson,Bill Schaar,Rich Reynolds, Tony Moore and many others who will be chasing points and money. The Sing Rental Hornets, Starnes Auto Street Stocks, First State Bank Bombers and Complete Services Pure Stocks will get this season started. The Pure Stocks will be competing for extra bonus money in the top 10 compliments of Lee James McGill and Complete Services.

Grandstand and Pit gates will open at 5PM with Grandstand Adult Admission only $10 with kids 8-12 only $5 and under 8 Free. Pit Passes are $30 with kids 12 and under $10. Seniors and Military recieve a discount

Practice will start at 7PM with drivers draw cut off at 7:30 and Racing at 8PM.Other Special Sponsors include Federal Protection of Springfield, Jones Salvage of Lebanon, G3 Boats of Lebanon, White River Marine, Midway Auction Coldwell Banker Real Estate of Lebanon. and B&J For Antiques of Lebanon

For more information visit the website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net and keep updated on the Facebook Page.