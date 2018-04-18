Lucas Oil Speedway looks to open 2018 season on Saturday with $uper $aver $pecial night

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (April 17, 2018) – Most everyone has been frustrated by the cold, wet April weather. Racing drivers and fans are no exception.

“It’s been tough,” USRA B-Mod driver Taylor Moore said. “The main thing is you want to try and get comfortable with the weather and the car working together as one. It’s been hard to do that.

“We want sunshine,” Moore added. “It’s hard to get into a good rhythm when you race one week and are off the next.”

After two postponements, Lucas Oil Speedway again will try this Saturday to open the 2018 Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. It’s $uper $aver $pecial Night Presented by OnMedia/Dish/DirectTV with discounted admission for action in all four divisions – Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and Big O Tires Street Stocks.

The USRA B-Mods will be featured, running a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. Gates are set to open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

“We’re hoping Mother Nature gives us a nice weekend for a change,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “No one hates to call off races more than I do, but it’s just been really miserable the last two weeks. So hopefully our luck is about to change and we’ll see everyone on Saturday.”

$uper $aver $pecial Night Presented by OnMedia/Dish/DirecTV. Four general admission tickets include four hot dogs and four 20-ounce soft drinks for just $30 for all fans arriving before 5:30 p.m.

Admission prices:

(Before 5:30 p.m.)

Four admissions plus four hot dogs and four 20-ounce soft drinks – $30

(After 5:30 p.m.)

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over) and Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $25

Pitt pass $30

For ticket information for any event in 2018 at Lucas Oil Speedway, including general admission or three-day reserved seats for the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can purchase general admission tickets for any 2018 event on the web.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway