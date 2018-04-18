MLRA Set for Double Header In The Hawkeye State

Wheatland, Missouri (April 17, 2018) – After a foiled weekend in which Mother Nature took total control of racing in the Midwest, the stars of the Lucas Oil MLRA are set to gain back the upper hand with a pair of weekend showdowns in Eastern Iowa.

Leading off on Friday night April, 20th will be a trip to the Davenport Speedway located on the grounds of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. On Saturday teams will look to wrap up their weekend in a big way at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, IA with a shot at the $10,555 top prize in the “Slocum 50”.

Friday nights stop at the unique Davenport Speedway will be the first of two appearances this season for the series. Round one will place drivers on the speedway’s super-fast ½ mile semi-banked dirt oval before drivers return next month to take on the tight ¼ mile layout.

Bobby Pierce picked up the MLRA feature in 2017 with Oxford, Iowa’s Chris Simpson claiming stake to the previous two series stops in Davenport.

Lebanon Missouri’s Tony Jackson Jr. is one of the MLRA regulars ready to conquer the Davenport Speedway, where he looks to seize some early season momentum in hopes of chasing down a second MLRA series crown. “We have a really good race team right now.” said Jackson. Along with the support of car owner and racing teammate Raymond Merrill, the duo have a pair of new XR1 Rockets to go along with Jackson’s Longhorn chassis, powered by a Cornett racing engine.

For Jackson, the early weeks of the race season can set the tone for a driver’s entire season. Jackson commented, “The first month of racing either gives you that momentum to push forward, letting you know that you are on the brink of a good season, or if you have a fast car and bad luck that first month puts you in the mindset that this is probably not going to be a good year.” These two tracks coming up have been good to us in the past so we are really looking forward to getting there and getting going.

Jackson, the MLRA’s 2013 series Champion, pulled off a solid 4th place a year ago on the Davenport ¼ mile facility and is looking forward to getting another shot this time on the facility’s ½ mile surface. “We always run good at big tracks no matter what, something just seems to suit me well on them. Most drivers probably don’t prefer that big of a track but I know the fans at Davenport love the big track and always look forward to us racing on it.”

Following Fridays $5,000 to win and $500 to start event in Davenport, teams will arrive at another first time venue and event for the MLRA. 34 Raceway has teamed up with the Lucas Oil MLRA for the first time and in a big way, as they will host the 10th Annual “Slocum 50” on Saturday night.

The “Slocum 50” is quickly becoming one of the premier late model events in the Midwest. An event created by friends and family to honor the life of former late model star Brent Slocum, it now boast a $10,555 top prize and starting purse of $750. The addition of the Lucas Oil MLRA series should bring even more top names to an already star studded event.

Chris Simpson is fresh off of a $15,000 win in the MLRA’s most recent event at LaSalle Speedway and will look to defend his 2017 title as reigning winner of the “Slocum 50”.

Jackson and his Merrill Self Storage, Keyser Manufacturing, and Midwest Sheet Metal sponsored team will roll into Saturdays night’s main event will mixed experiences at the 3/8 mile clay oval. “I have had a couple of races we were in contention to win and I’ve had a couple that I just wanted to forget I had been at that track that year.”

“No Matter the weather and no matter the track conditions, come feature time that place is usually very racey. Getting a big win like that (Slocum 50) will definitely get your confidence up and push you over the edge for a good season,” concluded Jackson.

Weekend Race Day Info:

Davenport Speedway Information 4/20–

Gates: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 5:45 PM, Racing – 6:45 PM

Admission: Adults $20, Seniors/Students $18, Kids (12 and Under) FREE,

Support Classes: IMCA Modifieds, Street Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods

Website: DavenportSpeedway.com

34 Raceway, West Burlington, IA “Slocum 50” Information 4/21–

Gates: 4:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps/Time Trials – 5:45 PM, Racing – 7:00 PM

Admission: Adults & Seniors $20, Students $12, Kids (10 and Under) FREE,

Support Classes: 305 Sprints $1,000 to win, IMCA Stock Cars $555 to win

Website: 34Raceway.com

