Sammy Swindell Set for Season Debut With World of Outlaws This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions – GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (April 18, 2018) – Sammy Swindell will make his 410ci winged sprint car season debut this weekend with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

Swindell and car owner A.G. Rains received a rebuilt engine this week and will put it to the test on Friday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. If all goes well the team will head to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., on Saturday for the Spring Classic. Assuming that night is positive, the weekend will wrap up on Sunday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

“The goal is always the same,” Swindell said. “We go there with the intention of winning. You take what you have and do the best with what you’ve got and hopefully it’s enough.”

Swindell was victorious during a World of Outlaws race at Riverside International Speedway in 1981. He’s won Outlaws events at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in 1990, 1991, 1997 and 2014. And Swindell has driven to World of Outlaws wins at Tri-State Speedway in 1988, 1992, 1997, 1998 and 2011.

That experience is what is helping develop the Rains owned No. 3 sprint car from a winning 360ci winged sprint car team to a contender in the 410ci ranks.

“We ran three or four nights last year and every time things improved,” Swindell said. “These cars were built for a 360 and we’ve made a couple of changes for the 410. The shock program was geared more toward the 360 tires and stuff so I was able to get to where I can build the shocks. My first deal was there in Charlotte (at the end of last season) and everything went nice. It’s kind of a progression and it’s been positive each time.

“There’s 200 more horsepower and almost 100 pounds less. The rear tires are different. So all that changes things (between 360 and 410 sprint cars). It’s trying to find out what everything likes with the settings on the car and even the motor. We’ve made changes every time we’ve run it.”

Swindell has earned six top fives in seven 360ci winged sprint car starts this season.

SEASON STATS –

7 races, 0 wins, 6 top fives, 7 top 10s, 7 top 15s, 7 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.; Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., for the Spring Classic; and Sunday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind., with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – CP Pistons

CP Pistons specializes in developing and manufacturing pistons and rods for high performance race vehicles and the aftermarket. For more information, visit http://www.CP-Carillo.com.

“CP Pistons made us some special pistons and the motor has really responded to that,” Swindell said. “They have been great to work with and we have more improvements coming this summer so I look forward to continuing to work with everyone at CP Pistons.”

Swindell would also like to thank Acme Graphix & Design, W&B Service Company, Griffin Fishing Charters and Lodge, South Bay Partners, Whitacre Glass, High Performance Lubricants, Simpson Race Products, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, FK Rod Ends, Sweet Manufacturing, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass and Inside Line Promotions for their continued support.