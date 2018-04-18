Springfield Raceway Ready For WAR Sprints.



Springfield, Mo.- The “Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway is ready for WAR. The WAR Sprint Cars that is as The Power I Lucas Oil Non-Wing Sprints will start there 2018 season at The Multi grooved dirt oval.

Mother Nature has hindered the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League’s season from kicking off thoroughly in 2018 with two rainouts already scored, but the WAR Sprints have their sights set on Springfield Raceway in Springfield, Missouri as the inherited Season Opener. The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will be in action Saturday night, April 21 on the 1/4 mile clay oval.

Since 2013, the WAR Sprints have visited Springfield Raceway a total nine times. Korey Weyant and Casey Shuman have two wins there while Austin Alumbaugh, Zach Chappell, Chris Morgan, Zach Daum, and Danny Thoman each have been victorious in Springfield once. Drivers will be competing for a $1,000 payday to the winner on Saturday night with the event paying $200 to start.

Racing action will also feature round number 3 of The Championship chase featuring The USRA Modifieds, Out Pace USRA B Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modz, and INEX Missouri Dirt Legends. Coming off an outstanding event last Saturday despite cold weather conditions, the racing action went down to the wire and again Owner Jerry Hoffman will be ready to give his fans and racers a track that will keep you on the edge of your seat all night long.

Pit Gates will open at 3:29 while The Grandstands open at 5:45. Hot laps are slated to start at 6PM with The exciting racing action to start at 6:30. Local classes cut-off for draw is set at the 5:45 time frame.

Grandstand Adult Admission is only $20 while Kids 12 and Under are Free. Pit passes are $35 with Kids 6-12 is $15 while 5 and Underr is Free.

For more information visit the website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com and keep updated on The Facebook page. For Sprint Car information Like/Follow POWRi WAR Sprints on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

