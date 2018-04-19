Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

 by Don Martin                    4.19.2018

This is the first week of STLRacing.com Dirt Late Model Rankings.    The way it works is simple so there are no politics involved.    In order for a driver to receive a point, they must win a race of $5,000 to win or more.    Below is the criteria to determine the Top Super Dirt Late Model Drivers in the country.   We will update this weekly.

$5,000 to win – 1 pt

$10,000 to win – 3 pts – 2 for second and 1 for third

20,000 to win – 5 pts awarded to the winner

40,000 to win or more – 10 pts to the winner

 

Below are the rankings thru last week which included Scott Bloomquist’s win at Atomic Speedway.    Dale McDowell also pulled off a $10,000 to win race at Bulls Gap in dramatic fashion coming from the 5th to do so.   Finally, what can you say about Jonathan Davenport scoring the biggest win of the weekend by taking home $20,000 at Virginia Motor Speedway.

 

This week the Lucas Series has a Triple Header out east this weekend starting at Sharon Speedway before heading to Hagerstown, and Port Royal.    The World of Outlaws have a pair of $10,000 to win races at Whynot Motorsports Park in Mississippi.    The MLRA has a couple of races this weekend in Iowa paying $5,000 to win at Davenport and $10,000 to win at Burlington.    You can expect most of the Illinois bad boys at Burlington including Brian Shirley, Shannon Babb, and Jason Feger to name a few.    Other races this week paying $5,000 to win include Florence Speedway, Midway, and Carolina Speedway.

 

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings

1              Jonathan Davenport       Georgia                Has 6 wins already paying over 5K to wn !

2              Scott Bloomquist              Tennessee          Mr. Consistent has more podiums than anyone.

3              Brandon Sheppard          Illinois                   Brandon Sheppard has 5 wins.

4              Chris Madden                    S. Carolina           2 wins this year and had a podium finish at Virginia.

5              Josh Richards                     W. Virginia          Lucas Oil Champ has 2 wins this season

6              Dale McDowell                  Georgia                                3 wins including last week’s Bull Gap win.

7              Tim McCreadie                  New York            He has one win this season again been very consistent.

8              Kyle Bronson                     Florida                  Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year Contender – 1 win.

9              Ricky Weiss                         Canada                 2 wins in this season driving Bloomquist Cars.

10           Mike Marlar                       Tennessee          1 win this season and that was in Arizona

11           Brandon Overton             Georgia                                1 win at East Bay driving the potent 116.

12           Chris Simpson                    Illinois                   1 win taking home the big money at LaSalle.

13           Earl Pearson Jr.                 Florida                  1 win taking home the Lucas checkers at Boyd’s.

14           Don O’Neal                         Indiana                 Finished 2nd at Atomic last week.

15           Rusty Schlenk                    Michigan              2nd at LaSalle in his Rayburn.

16           Hudson O’Neal                 Indiana                 Podium in Florida.

17           Michael Page                     Georgia                                2 wins over $5,000 to win Talladega and Moulton

18           Donald McIntosh             Georgia                                2nd at Bulls Gap last week driving for Big Frog.

19           Don Shaw                            Minnesota          2 wins in Arizona

20           Michael Brown                  S. Carolina           2nd place finish at Fayetteville.

21           Shannon Babb                   Illinois                   LaSalle Winner

22           Dennis Erb Jr.                     Illinois                   Clarksville Winner

23           Gregg Satterlee                                Pennsylvania     Podium finish in Florida

24           Jimmy Owens                    Tennessee          3rd at Bulls Gap last weekend.

25           Tyler Erb                              Texas                    Turbo has had one podium.

 

Big surprise of the year thus far is not to see Bobby Pierce on this list.  I look for a strong weekend from Brandon Sheppard, Mike Marlar, and Chris Madden this weekend.    Madden looks great early on in the Barry Wright house car.    I can see a Brian Shirley having a good weekend and possibly breaking into the top 25.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Talented Group of Early Entries for the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 in Nashville
  2. World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series 2017 Schedule Announced
  3. World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series 2017 Schedule Announced
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Expands 2016 Slate!
  5. World of Outlaws Late Model Series Notebook: Big Weekend For Tour Regulars; NAPA Super DIRT Week Consolidation Cancels Rolling Wheels Event
  6. Super-Sub Sheppard Powers To Convincing Victory In Saturday’s Bubba Army Dirt Late Model Winter Nationals A-Main

Tagged with:

2 comments

  1. Aj Talkington
    April 19, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Kyle Talkington

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy