STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 4.19.2018

This is the first week of STLRacing.com Dirt Late Model Rankings. The way it works is simple so there are no politics involved. In order for a driver to receive a point, they must win a race of $5,000 to win or more. Below is the criteria to determine the Top Super Dirt Late Model Drivers in the country. We will update this weekly.

$5,000 to win – 1 pt

$10,000 to win – 3 pts – 2 for second and 1 for third

20,000 to win – 5 pts awarded to the winner

40,000 to win or more – 10 pts to the winner

Below are the rankings thru last week which included Scott Bloomquist’s win at Atomic Speedway. Dale McDowell also pulled off a $10,000 to win race at Bulls Gap in dramatic fashion coming from the 5th to do so. Finally, what can you say about Jonathan Davenport scoring the biggest win of the weekend by taking home $20,000 at Virginia Motor Speedway.

This week the Lucas Series has a Triple Header out east this weekend starting at Sharon Speedway before heading to Hagerstown, and Port Royal. The World of Outlaws have a pair of $10,000 to win races at Whynot Motorsports Park in Mississippi. The MLRA has a couple of races this weekend in Iowa paying $5,000 to win at Davenport and $10,000 to win at Burlington. You can expect most of the Illinois bad boys at Burlington including Brian Shirley, Shannon Babb, and Jason Feger to name a few. Other races this week paying $5,000 to win include Florence Speedway, Midway, and Carolina Speedway.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings

1 Jonathan Davenport Georgia Has 6 wins already paying over 5K to wn !

2 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee Mr. Consistent has more podiums than anyone.

3 Brandon Sheppard Illinois Brandon Sheppard has 5 wins.

4 Chris Madden S. Carolina 2 wins this year and had a podium finish at Virginia.

5 Josh Richards W. Virginia Lucas Oil Champ has 2 wins this season

6 Dale McDowell Georgia 3 wins including last week’s Bull Gap win.

7 Tim McCreadie New York He has one win this season again been very consistent.

8 Kyle Bronson Florida Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year Contender – 1 win.

9 Ricky Weiss Canada 2 wins in this season driving Bloomquist Cars.

10 Mike Marlar Tennessee 1 win this season and that was in Arizona

11 Brandon Overton Georgia 1 win at East Bay driving the potent 116.

12 Chris Simpson Illinois 1 win taking home the big money at LaSalle.

13 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida 1 win taking home the Lucas checkers at Boyd’s.

14 Don O’Neal Indiana Finished 2nd at Atomic last week.

15 Rusty Schlenk Michigan 2nd at LaSalle in his Rayburn.

16 Hudson O’Neal Indiana Podium in Florida.

17 Michael Page Georgia 2 wins over $5,000 to win Talladega and Moulton

18 Donald McIntosh Georgia 2nd at Bulls Gap last week driving for Big Frog.

19 Don Shaw Minnesota 2 wins in Arizona

20 Michael Brown S. Carolina 2nd place finish at Fayetteville.

21 Shannon Babb Illinois LaSalle Winner

22 Dennis Erb Jr. Illinois Clarksville Winner

23 Gregg Satterlee Pennsylvania Podium finish in Florida

24 Jimmy Owens Tennessee 3rd at Bulls Gap last weekend.

25 Tyler Erb Texas Turbo has had one podium.

Big surprise of the year thus far is not to see Bobby Pierce on this list. I look for a strong weekend from Brandon Sheppard, Mike Marlar, and Chris Madden this weekend. Madden looks great early on in the Barry Wright house car. I can see a Brian Shirley having a good weekend and possibly breaking into the top 25.