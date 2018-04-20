Central Missouri Speedway 2018 Season Opener Arrives on Saturday!

April 18, 2018

Media Relations

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The time is now for Extreme Sports Action Athletes to make their way to the field of play for talented racers in all five car classes at the 2018 Central Missouri Speedway season opener. Weekly racing includes ‘Mighty’ Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks and these drivers are more than ready to hit the track, mash the gas, and collect the cash in front of one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated group of race fans in the business.

CMS is already one of the top-paying tracks in the nation but in 2018 promoters Earl and Susan Walls, now in their 23rd season at the speedway, have raised the bar even higher for the ‘Mighty’ Modified division. If there are 24 or more cars, Modified drivers have a shot at a $1,500 or $1,200-to-win payout and increased backpay throughout the finishing order. The standard base-pay without the bonus payout is $1,000, $900, $800, $700, $600, $500 and on down the line to $160-to-start. All total, CMS drivers in the competing classes have a shot at earning their share of the nearly $300,000 estimated total payout throughout the season, an additional $144,000 in special event payout is on the line during the various car class special-event weekends.

Drivers wishing to get a head start on their track registration for the year can head to the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net and hover over the DRIVERS heading, then choose the Registration Form option. CMS was often asked, “What does registering my car do for me at the track?” Recently, CMS made a change to its policy on car registration and special event entries and now offers reduced entry fees to Track Registered Drivers for all car class special events. Track registration is $60.

CMS recently activated a new customer satisfaction survey. The survey presents a chance to provide feedback about CMS whether you are a veteran of the track or someone who has never set foot on the grounds. Visit https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLScFeGtmBGho-0QwN2…/viewform to take the survey, or better yet, visit the CMS Facebook page directly and like and share the post for a chance to win a pair of tickets to opening night! The CMS Facebook page is www.facebook.com/Central-Missouri-Speedway.

For regular season racing, pit gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

CMS wishes to thank its primary sponsors for their support, the list includes Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Classic Hits KPOW FM Power 97, Pepsi, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, Country 94.1 KFKF, and Kenny’s Tile. The list of 2018 business partners includes: World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Budweiser, Logan Contractors Supply, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s, Fairfield Inn, and Alternative Wire and Cable.