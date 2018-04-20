Open Wheel Showdown brings big tripleheader back to Lucas Oil Speedway on May 5

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (April 19, 2018) – It’s just a little more than two weeks until the first taste of open-wheel thrills at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The 7th annual Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown is set for May 5 and it will be a triple treat for open-wheel fans. On the program will be the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region Winged Sprints Presented by Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps along with the ASCS Red River Region Winged Sprint Cars; the Lucas Oil POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League.

“When you get the two ASCS Winged Sprints tours competing together along with the WAR Sprints and the POWRi Lucas National Midget Series on the same program, it’s going to be a fantastic night of open-wheel racing,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “We hope our fans will make plans and get their tickets early for a big night of racing.”

Last year’s event saw Tyer Courtney (POWRi Midgets), Brad Loyet (Lucas Oil ASCS Red River/Warrior Region Winged Sprints) and Justin Grant (Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprints) post feature victories.

Loyet made a last-lap pass of Jonathan Cornell in a memorable finish to highlight last year’s Open Wheel Showdown. Cornell eventually went on to win the 2017 ASCS Warrior season championship.

Last year’s other series champions were Logan Seavey of Sutter, California (POWRi Midgets), Alex Sewell of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (ASCS Red River) and Korey Weyant of Springfield, Illinois (POWRi Sprints).

Advance tickets can be purchased online or by contacting admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@Lucasoilspeedway.com. A limited number of suites also are available and McMillan also has that information.

Tickets prices:

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over) and military $22

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $50

Pit pass $40

Impact Signs Awnings Wraps is a proud supporter of racing. In addition to its support of Lucas Oil Speedway and the ASCS Warrior Series, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps also are fantastic supporters of area sports teams, non-profit groups and various kids activities. Contact Impact for all of your signs, banners, awnings, vehicle wraps and decal needs. Visit Impact4800.com or call (660) 829-4800.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can purchase general admission tickets for any 2018 event on the web.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway