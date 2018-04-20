Tri-City Speedway kicks off 2018 season tonight!

OPENING NIGHT FRIDAY, APRIL 20TH
****NEW this year 1x a month POWER WHEEL RACES ages 3-10***
FREE to signup – Bring your own Power Wheel
1st/2nd/3rd get Trophies all kids will get a metal
Gen Admission
Adults $12..Kids 12 & Under FREE
Opens @ 5:30
Pits
Pit Pass $30
Kids Pit Pass ages 12 & Under $15
Pit Gate Opens 5:00
Driver’s Meeting 6:15
Pill Draw closes 6:30
Hot Laps 6:30
UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, B-Modifieds, UMP Factory (TCS Street) Stocks $300 to win & UMP Crate Late Models $700 to win