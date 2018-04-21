Humboldt Speedway Results – 4/20/18

By Jeff Fehr – Humboldt Speedway- Friday night at Humboldt Speedway, NASCAR / Whelen All-American racing returned to the ⅜ mile “Hummer” with drivers battling for wins to start the season. The premiere event of the evening was the $500 to Win, Ray’s Metal Depot B-Mod division. Driver’s had a chance to buy in and increase the purse for the A feature. All other classes raced for points and bragging rights in this early 2018 season.

In NASCAR / Whelen All American Series Modified racing, Webb City’s Mitch Keeter made it back to back victories, jumping out from his front row starting position and pacing all 25 laps of the A feature. Wichita’s Dan Powers, starting on the pole, ran a solid second. Derby, Kansas racer Scott Green outdistanced teammate Tyler Davis for third. Nevada, Missouri’s Chase Domer rounded out the top five. Heat race wins went to Powers and Tad Davis.

In Ray’s Metal Depot B Modified action the premier event of the evening, Jasper, Missouri’s Cody Jolly overtook pole position starter Tim Van Gotten on his way to his fourth win of the season. Jolly, the 2017 NASCAR/ Whelen-All American Series Division II National Champion, is looking to back up last years performance with consecutive wins at the Hummer. Billings, Missouri driver Shawn Strong advanced to run second and Chanute’s Tyler Kidwell ran third. Heat race wins went to Jolly, Van Gotten Clint Johnson and Jim Body. Jolly’s win and buy in gained him the $500 purse.

In Street Stocks sponsored by the Tumbleweed Music Festival, Collinsville, Oklahoma pilot Dalton Garrison seized the lead and never looked back in picking up his first feature wins at Humboldt Speedway. Chanute’s Jason Thurman, winner of two A features this year ran second. Scott Lucke, from Humboldt, ran a convincing third. Heat race wins went to Thurman and Garrison.

In Home Savings Bank Factory Stock racing, the beat goes on for 2017 track champion Jon Westhoff, picking up another A feature in hopes of defending his championship. Jacob Ellison and Derek Wilson completed the top three. Heat race wins went to Joey Decoster and Westhoff.

In O”Reilly’s Automotive Sports Compact action, Barry Luthi backed up hius win last week with another strong A Feature win. Eric Ikehorn and Trenton Wilson finished second and third respectively.

Racing returns to Humboldt Speedway on May 4th with the NCRA Modified Challenge which has a top prize of $1000 to win. As always check wwww.humboldtspeedway.com for the latest information and results. Other classes competing will be Home Savings Bank NASCAR Factory Stocks, Ray’s Metal Depot B Mods, Tumbleweed Music Festival Street Stocks and O’Reilly Automotive Sports Compacts. Pit Passes are $30 if you hold a current NASCAR License, $35 for those without a NASCAR License. Racing starts at 7:00 pm on Friday. Remember you can follow up to the minute lineups using the Myracepass app on your smartphone.visit

4/20/2018 at Humboldt Speedway

NASCAR Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 1M-Mitch Keeter, [2]; 2. 4-Dan Powers, [1]; 3. 25-Scott Green, [6]; 4. 55D-Tyler Davis, [4]; 5. 227-Chase Domer, [5]; 6. 75-Tad Davis, [3]; 7. 02-Tanner Mullens, [9]; 8. 71-Jim Body, [7]; 9. 9D8-Paden Phillips, [8]; 10. 18JR-Chase Sigg, [10]; 11. 1-Dennis Bishop, [12]; 12. 55-Nathan Hagar, [13]; 13. 00-Rusty Skaggs, [11]

Heat 1: 1. 4-Dan Powers, [3]; 2. 1M-Mitch Keeter, [6]; 3. 227-Chase Domer, [7]; 4. 71-Jim Body, [5]; 5. 18JR-Chase Sigg, [2]; 6. 00-Rusty Skaggs, [4]; 7. 55-Nathan Hagar, [1]

Heat 2: 1. 75-Tad Davis, [1]; 2. 55D-Tyler Davis, [4]; 3. 25-Scott Green, [3]; 4. 9D8-Paden Phillips, [5]; 5. 02-Tanner Mullens, [6]; 6. 1-Dennis Bishop, [2]

NASCAR B Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 00-Cody Jolly, [2]; 2. 14-Shawn Strong, [5]; 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell, [6]; 4. 37-Tim Van Gotten, [1]; 5. 22-Brian McGowen, [9]; 6. 68-Levi McGowen, [12]; 7. 71-Jim Body, [3]; 8. 98K-Kenton Allen, [8]; 9. 16-Matthew Kay, [13]; 10. D86-Donald McIntosh, [7]; 11. 8-Mike Letterman, [15]; 12. 31-Luke Phillips, [20]; 13. 18-Mason Sigg, [14]; 14. 01-Kason Carroll, [16]; 15. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, [17]; 16. 7-Tyler James, [19]; 17. 37J-Clint Johnson, [4]; 18. H1-Mark Hunzinger, [21]; 19. 4-Josh Matthews, [22]; 20. 48M-Rick Murcko, [18]; 21. (DNF) R63-Riley Whitworth, [11]; 22. (DNF) RED1-Dan Wheeler, [10]; 23. (DNF) 20-Adam Trim, [24]; (DNS) 11JR-Tyler Griggs,

Heat 1: 1. 00-Cody Jolly, [4]; 2. D86-Donald McIntosh, [1]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen, [5]; 4. 8-Mike Letterman, [2]; 5. 48M-Rick Murcko, [3]; 6. H1-Mark Hunzinger, [6]

Heat 2: 1. 37-Tim Van Gotten, [6]; 2. 14-Shawn Strong, [4]; 3. R63-Riley Whitworth, [3]; 4. 16-Matthew Kay, [5]; 5. 7-Tyler James, [1]; 6. (DNF) 4-Josh Matthews, [2]

Heat 3: 1. 37J-Clint Johnson, [1]; 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell, [4]; 3. 68-Levi McGowen, [3]; 4. 01-Kason Carroll, [2]; 5. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, [6]; 6. (DNF) 11JR-Tyler Griggs, [5]

Heat 4: 1. 71-Jim Body, [3]; 2. 98K-Kenton Allen, [2]; 3. RED1-Dan Wheeler, [4]; 4. 18-Mason Sigg, [5]; 5. 31-Luke Phillips, [1]; 6. (DNF) 20-Adam Trim, [6]

NASCAR Street Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. X99-Dalton Garrison, [1]; 2. 66-Jason Thurman, [2]; 3. 64M-Matthew Hendren, [3]; 4. 99-Scott Lucke, [5]; 5. 85-Nick Fritch, [6]; 6. J31-Hunter Oswald, [7]; 7. (DNF) 64-Shawn Hendren, [4]; 8. (DNF) Y3-Kevin York, [9]; 9. (DNF) 49-Ken Colston, [8]

Heat 1: 1. X99-Dalton Garrison, [5]; 2. 64M-Matthew Hendren, [2]; 3. 99-Scott Lucke, [1]; 4. J31-Hunter Oswald, [4]; 5. 49-Ken Colston, [3]

Heat 2: 1. 66-Jason Thurman, [3]; 2. 64-Shawn Hendren, [1]; 3. 85-Nick Fritch, [2]; 4. (DNF) Y3-Kevin York, [4]

NASCAR Factory Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, [1]; 2. 21-Jacob Ellison, [3]; 3. 3-Derrek Wilson, [7]; 4. 18-Scott Collins, [4]; 5. 22-Matt Rowe, [5]; 6. 114-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 7. 28W-Krew Walburn, [10]; 8. 89-Jackson McGowen, [12]; 9. K84-Kris Dupuy, [8]; 10. 54-Tony Melton, [11]; 11. 13V-Ethan Vance, [13]; 12. 12-Logan Boone, [9]; 13. 18M-Marisha Collins, [15]; 14. (DNF) 02-Jack Bigley, [14]; 15. (DNF) 61-Joey Decoster, [2]

Heat 1: 1. 61-Joey Decoster, [2]; 2. 21-Jacob Ellison, [5]; 3. 22-Matt Rowe, [3]; 4. 3-Derrek Wilson, [6]; 5. 28W-Krew Walburn, [1]; 6. 54-Tony Melton, [4]; 7. 13V-Ethan Vance, [7]; 8. 18M-Marisha Collins, [8]

Heat 2: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, [3]; 2. 18-Scott Collins, [5]; 3. 114-Wayne Johnson, [2]; 4. K84-Kris Dupuy, [6]; 5. 12-Logan Boone, [7]; 6. 89-Jackson McGowen, [4]; 7. 02-Jack Bigley, [1]

Sport Compact

A Feature 1: 1. 66-Barry Luthi, [3]; 2. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, [1]; 3. 3-Trenton Wilson, [5]; 4. 25-Tucker Westhoff, [10]; 5. 83-Floyd Taggart, [11]; 6. (DNF) 34-Hayden Wooten, [9]; 7. (DNF) 14M-Trey Stipp, [2]; 8. (DNF) 7V-Brandon Vink, [8]; 9. (DNF) 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, [4]; 10. (DNF) 6-Cayden Vance, [6]; 11. (DNF) 249-Robert Moore, [7]

Heat 1: 1. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, [5]; 2. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, [1]; 3. 3-Trenton Wilson, [3]; 4. 249-Robert Moore, [4]; 5. 34-Hayden Wooten, [2]; 6. 83-Floyd Taggart, [6]

Heat 2: 1. 14M-Trey Stipp, [2]; 2. 66-Barry Luthi, [5]; 3. 6-Cayden Vance, [1]; 4. 7V-Brandon Vink, [3]; 5. 25-Tucker Westhoff, [4]