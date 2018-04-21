Stormy Scott scores in Rancho Milagro Short Track Shootout opener at Southern New Mexico Speedway

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (April 20)–Returning to his home track for the first night of the Rancho Milagro Short Track Shootout on Friday, Stormy Scott led the final 35 of 40 laps at the Southern New Mexico Speedway in Las Cruces, N.M., and recorded his 46th career USMTS victory.

After grabbing the lead from Lucas Schott with five laps complete, Scott raced away from the field and survived four cautions-including two in the final six laps-to earn a $3,450 payday on the 3/8-mile clay oval.

Jake O’Neil, who captured last his first USMTS win six days ago in his home state of Arizona, started deep in the field but raced his way past a dozen drivers to nab the runner-up honors, along with both the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Awards and Eibach Spring Forward Award.

Terry Phillips challenged Scott early on before settling for a third-place paycheck at the checkered flag, while Zack VanderBeek held off Schott for the fourth spot.

Dereck Ramirez came from 23rd on the grid to claim sixth, seventh went to Rodney Sanders, R.C. Whitwell crossed the finish line eighth, Bumper Jones was ninth and Joe Duvall rounded out the top ten.

A field of 53 entries were on hand for the dual USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup and Summit USMTS Southern Series event.

Action continues Saturday and Sunday with Anthony Sosa Roofing Late Models, Hacienda Carpet & Tile X-Mods, Casa Nissan Legends Cars and Sun Valley Hardware USRA Stock Cars joining the program again both nights.

On Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. General admission is $12 or a family pack is available for $30. On Sunday, gates open at 3 p.m. with racing at 5 p.m. General admission is $15, and the family pack is $35. Pit passes are $40 each night and kids ages 10 and under get in free both days.

For those unable to be there in person, every lap of every race in every division both nights will be broadcast live on RacinDirt.com.

The Southern New Mexico Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located 11 miles west of Las Cruces at the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds. Take exit 132, go left and take the frontage road south of I-10 heading west. For more information, call (575) 524-7913 or (505) 524-7913 or visit www.snmspeedway.com online. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/southernnewmexicospeedway and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/snmspeedway.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by Summit

Summit USMTS Southern Series powered by Production Jars

Rancho Milagro Short Track Shootout – Night 1 of 3

Southern New Mexico Speedway, Las Cruces, N.M.

Friday, April 20, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M.

3. (3) G3 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (7) 131 Royal Jones, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (5) 88r A.J. Vasquez (R), Garden City, Mich.

6. (4) 202 Robbie Chiles (R), Hooper, Colo.

7. (8) 18 Henry Valdez (R), Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (9) 32 D.J. Shannon (R), Merced, Calif.

9. (6) 24w Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 26 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (5) 71 Jessie Hoskins (R), Longdale, Okla.

3. (7) 32 Max Sadler (R), Springerville, Ariz.

4. (9) 28 Tom Georges (R), El Paso, Texas.

5. (3) 23B Israel Ortega (R), Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (4) 39H Nick Herrera (R), Ruidoso Downs, N.M.

7. (6) 65 Dustin Smith (R), Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (8) 3 Javier Zapien Jr., Horizon City, Texas.

9. (2) J7 Jake Boles (R), Alamogordo, N.M.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 44 Christy Barnett, El Paso, Texas.

3. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (6) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

5. (4) 3 Tim Tharp (R), Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (7) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

7. (1) 73 Jason Keeler (R), Farmington, N.M.

8. (9) 7 Wayne McCleskey, Tucson, Ariz.

9. (8) 101 Butch Reid (R), Carlsbad, N.M.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

2. (3) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr. (R), Canutillo, Texas.

3. (5) 24m Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark.

4. (8) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (4) 4v Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D.

6. (7) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

7. (6) 17 Rob Moseley (R), Los Lunas, N.M.

8. (2) 33 Danny Martin, Springfield, Mo.

9. (9) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

2. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

4. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

5. (3) 07 Donavon Flores, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (9) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

7. (4) 97 Julie Keeler (R), Farmington, N.M.

8. (1) 14 Dawson Manicki (R), Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (8) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

PRODUCTION JARS HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (1) 3366 Ryan Gillmore (R), Springfield, Mo.

4. (4) 24z Zane Ferrell (R), Hermitage, Ark.

5. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (5) 24 Manuel Williams Sr. (R), Fouke, Ark.

7. (2) 49 Duane Murphy (R), El Paso, Texas.

8. (8) 9c Dillion Hill (R), Eunice, N.M.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (18 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M.

2. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (11) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

4. (13) 18 Henry Valdez (R), Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (6) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

6. (2) 28 Tom Georges (R), El Paso, Texas, AOS/TNT, $90.

7. (16) 32 D.J. Shannon (R), Merced, Calif., LG2/ChevPerf, $90.

8. (20) 101 Butch Reid (R), Carlsbad, N.M., LG2/Lunsford, $90.

9. (14) 73 Jason Keeler (R), Farmington, N.M., /, $90.

10. (8) 88r A.J. Vasquez (R), Garden City, Mich., Hughes/Farris, $90.

11. (10) 07 Donavon Flores, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/Dynamic, $75.

12. (19) 24w Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark., Shaw/Best, $75.

13. (15) 97 Julie Keeler (R), Farmington, N.M., /, $90.

14. (18) 14 Dawson Manicki (R), Las Cruces, N.M., DirtWorks/Snelling, $90.

15. (17) 3 Javier Zapien Jr., Horizon City, Texas, /, $75.

16. (12) 39H Nick Herrera (R), Ruidoso Downs, N.M., Hoffman/Herrera, $90.

17. (4) 131 Royal Jones, Las Cruces, N.M., MBCustoms/Dynamic, $90.

18. (3) 24m Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark.

19. (5) G3 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/ProPower, $90.

20. (9) 3 Tim Tharp (R), Las Cruces, N.M., MBCustoms/Durham, $90.

21. (21) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

2. (2) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (10) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

4. (1) 44 Christy Barnett, El Paso, Texas.

5. (9) 4v Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D.

6. (5) 3366 Ryan Gillmore (R), Springfield, Mo., Hoffman/ChevPerf, $90.

7. (16) 7 Wayne McCleskey, Tucson, Ariz., Shaw/Black, $75.

8. (17) 33 Danny Martin, Springfield, Mo., /, $75.

9. (8) 23B Israel Ortega (R), Las Cruces, N.M., Shaw/BMS, $90.

10. (15) 49 Duane Murphy (R), El Paso, Texas, GRT/AOS, $90.

11. (7) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

12. (4) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., VanderBuilt/Speedway, $90.

13. (13) 65 Dustin Smith (R), Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/AOS, $90.

14. (12) 24 Manuel Williams Sr. (R), Fouke, Ark.

15. (6) 24z Zane Ferrell (R), Hermitage, Ark., MBCustoms/ASI, $290.

16. (11) 202 Robbie Chiles (R), Hooper, Colo., GRT/Chiles, $90.

17. (14) 17 Rob Moseley (R), Los Lunas, N.M., BillsBuilt/MotorMachine, $90.

18. (19) J7 Jake Boles (R), Alamogordo, N.M., GRT/Boles, $90.

19. (20) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M., AOS/AOS, $90.

20. (18) 9c Dillion Hill (R), Eunice, N.M., GRT/Victory, $90

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 40, $3450.

2. (14) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $1900.

3. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $1390.

4. (6) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $1180.

5. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Hill, 40, $975.

6. (23) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $870.

7. (12) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $765.

8. (2) 26 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Shaw/ChevPerf, 40, $450.

9. (13) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M., GRT/Sput’s, 40, $425.

10. (15) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 40, $660.

11. (16) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/ProPower, 40, $375.

12. (18) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 40, $350.

13. (9) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustoms/KPE, 40, $325.

14. (11) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr. (R), Canutillo, Texas, GRT/BMS, 40, $500.

15. (3) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $530.

16. (22) 4v Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $325.

17. (21) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, 40, $475.

18. (20) 44 Christy Barnett, El Paso, Texas, GRT/Barnett, 40, $275.

19. (4) 71 Jessie Hoskins (R), Longdale, Okla., Longhorn/PerfAuto, 40, $275.

20. (17) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., Rocket/Baxter, 40, $275.

21. (19) 18 Henry Valdez (R), Las Cruces, N.M., /AOS, 40, $275.

22. (24) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett, 40, $275.

23. (8) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo., VanderBuilt/Durham, 37, $475.

24. (10) 32 Max Sadler (R), Springerville, Ariz., LG2/King, 18, $275.

25. (25) 24 Manuel Williams Sr. (R), Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Kraft, 10, $275.

DNS – 24m Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Kraft, 0, $100.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Whitwell 1, Schott 2-4, S. Scott 5-40.

Total Laps Led: S. Scott 35, Schott 4, Whitwell 1.

Margin of Victory: 1.001 seconds.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 52.706 seconds (5 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ramirez, Clark, Williams Sr., Williams II.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: O’Neil (advanced 18 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: O’Neil (started 14th, finished 2nd).

Entries: 53.

Next Race: Saturday-Sunday, April 21-22, Southern New Mexico Speedway, Las cruces, N.M.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Ahumada 519, O’Neil 509, Ethan Dotson 462, Vogel 364, Ferrell 324.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Durham 68, Sput’s 58, ChevPerf 54, Cornett 54, Knowles 45.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: VanderBuilt 78, MBCustoms 78, Hughes 55, GRT 52, LG2 43.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Hoskins.

Beyea Custom Headers – Robertson.

BSB Manufacturing – Valdez.

Champ Pans – Schott.

Deatherage Opticians – Mari.

E3 Spark Plugs – Phillips.

Edelbrock – Timm.

Eibach – O’Neil.

Fast Shafts – Whitwell.

FK Rod Ends – O’Neil.

Forty9 Designs – Ahumada, Hoskins.

GRT Race Cars – Hill.

Hooker Harness – Houston.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Barnett.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Timm.

Keyser Manufacturing – Duvall.

KSE Racing Products – B. Jones.

Maxima Racing Oils – S. Scott.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Vogel.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Vogel.

QA1 – J. Scott.

RacerWebsite.com – Clark.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Schott.

Swift Springs – S. Scott, B. Jones.

Sybesma Graphics – Schott.

Tire Demon – J. Gallardo.

VP Racing Fuels – S. Scott.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Sanders.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: Alpinestars, American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chevrolet Performance, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, RacinDirt.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, Summit Racing Equipment, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, ElbowsUp.com, Evolution Powersports, Oreo Cookies, PBM Performance Products, Production Jars, Rancho Milagro Racing, River’s Edge Scrap Management, Snickers, Spike Hardcore Energy, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Mr. Gasket, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, RHRSwag.com, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.

