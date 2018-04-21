Young Claims Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory at Windy Hollow Speedway

By Josh James/Chris Westerfield

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would visit Windy Hollow Speedway in Owensboro, KY to begin the 2018 campaign. Trent Young from Crofton, KY would pick up the $2,000

payday in his Pierce Platinum #10Y entry.

The start of the event would see a tussle for the lead between Jimmy Payne and Trent Young. Trent Young would come out with the race lead on lap three. The event was slowed one time for

debris in turn one on lap nine. The restart would see Trent Young rocket to a sizeable lead and would lead the remainder of the fifteen-lap event. Jimmy Payne would settle for runner-up honors, while Josh Harris would complete the podium finishers. Tait Davenport would finish in the fourth position, while Rich Dawson would finish in the fifth position. The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Windy Hollow Speedway would be Zach Dennis, Chris Cole, Cliff Tooley, Mark Cole, and Jarred Phelps.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be at Cedar Ridge Speedway April 21st. The

event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

Race Summary

Friday, April 20, 2018

Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Trent Young (16.620 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Will Krup (16.760 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Trent Young (16.620 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Jimmy Payne, Will Krup, John Clippinger, Blaze

Melton, Mark Cole

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Josh Harris, Mike Harrison, Zach Dennis, Clifford Tooley

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, Tait Davenport, Gabriel Kirtley, Clayton Miller, Jarred Phelps

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Chad Boone, Rich Dawson, Chris Cole, Tyler Nicely

A-Main Finish (15 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 10Y Trent Young

2 68 Jimmy Payne

3 22 Josh Harris

4 18 Tait Davenport

5 80 Rich Dawson

6 03 Zach Dennis

7 81C Chris Cole

8 15T Clifford Tooley

9 81 Mark Cole

10 71 Jarred Phelps

11 55 Blaze Melton

12 K9 Will Krup

13 16C John Clippinger

14 1 Chad Boone

15 24H Mike Harrison

16 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

17 25 Tyler Nicely

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT AMERICAN MODIFIED SERIES

Race Statistics

 Entrants: 20

 Race Leaders: 2 (Jimmy Payne 1-2) & (Trent Young 3-15)

 Cautions: 1

 Red Flags: 0

 Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: none

 Time of Race: N/A

 Margin of Victory: N/A

 Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Trent Young

 Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Mark Cole

 Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Rich Dawson

 Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Chris Cole

 Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Jimmy Payne

 Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner (certificate for one spring): Josh Harris

 Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner ($75 certificate): Trent Young

 FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner ($250 certificate): Chad Boone

 Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): none

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 04/20/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10Y Trent Young 260

2 68 Jimmy Payne 230

3 22 Josh Harris 220

4 18 Tait Davenport 210

5 80 Rich Dawson 205

6 03 Zach Dennis 200

7 81C Chris Cole 195

8 15T Clifford Tooley 190

9 81 Mark Cole 185

10 71 Jarred Phelps 180

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*