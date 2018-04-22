Dominant Davenport Rules Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, MD (April 21, 2018) – Jonathan Davenport drove-away from the field on Saturday night at to win the 37th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic. The current championship points leader became the eleventh different victor in eleven appearances by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Hagerstown Speedway.
Davenport withstood the challenges of defending track champion Kyle Lee, and Scott Bloomquist early on en route to his fourth series win of the year. Bloomquist held off numerous charges by young Tyler Bare, who was competing in only the third Super Late Model race of his career. Bare ultimately settled for third in his first career LOLMDS start. McCreadie was fourth with Rookie of the Year hopeful, Mason Zeigler completing the top five.
“Man, all the credit goes to my crew. They are awesome. Jason and Tyler do a great job, and Kevin [Rumley] is back there working all the time. This was a new car last week, so we’ve got two wins in three races now. It’s definitely a good piece,” said the 34-year-old in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.
“Thanks to Lance Landers and Steve Martin of Crop Production Services for giving me this opportunity. I was definately getting tighter and tighter at the end. The track was taking a little bit of rubber especially through three and four. Thanks to all the fans for coming out tonight. This one’s for Big C [Carlton Lamm]. Everybody is still thinking about his family. It’s great to win here.”
Bloomquist survived a battle at the end with Bare and McCreadie to bring home another good points night. “Our car was good all night, Jonathan was really good as well. I didn’t know who was driving the 43A car, but we had a good battle there. Another podium finish isn’t bad, we will take it and head to Port Royal tomorrow night.”
Bare held his own against the nation’s top drivers. “These guys in front of me, they are the best of the best. We had a great run. I got into Scott [Bloomquist] once there and he just took off from there. This is only my third super race that I have run. We have run a bunch of crate races. Thanks to Brian Klinedinst for giving me an opportunity to drive his car. We’ll try it again at Port Royal tomorrow night.”
The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned Longhorn Chassis has an Andy Durham engine under the hood. The sponsors include: Crop Production Services, Spartan Mowers, Valvoline, ASC Warranty, Penske Shocks, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Sunoco Race Fuels.
Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Darrell Lanigan, Kyle Lee, and Don O’Neal.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, April 21st, 2018
37th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic
Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 18.735 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Kenny Moreland / 19.260 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Tyler Bare, Mason Zeigler, Alex Ferree, Jason Covert, Bryan Bernheisel, Dan Stone, Andy Anderson, Carder Miller, Trever Feathers-DNS
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Kyle Bronson, Matt Cosner, Tim McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Dylan Yoder, Michael Maresca, Justin Kann
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Kyle Lee, Kenny Moreland, Bobby Pierce, Austin Hubbard, Gary Stuhler, Kyle Lear, Scott Palmer, Chad McClellan, Brian Booze, Tim Wilson
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Dan Angelicchio, Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Earl Pearson, Jr., Cody Gray, Reese Masiello
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jason Covert, Bryan Bernheisel, Dennis Erb, Jr., Trever Feathers, Andy Anderson, Dan Stone, Dylan Yoder, Michael Maresca, Carder Miller, Justin Kann-DNS
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Kyle Lear, Josh Richards, Scott Palmer, Gary Stuhler, Chad McClellan, Brian Booze, Tim Wilson, Cody Gray, Reese Masiello
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$13,000
|2
|3
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$6,300
|3
|5
|43A
|Tyler Bare
|Rockbridge Baths, VA
|$3,500
|4
|15
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$3,450
|5
|9
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|$2,350
|6
|20
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$2,600
|7
|4
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|$2,200
|8
|12
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$2,000
|9
|2
|2T
|Kyle Lee
|Mercersburg, PA
|$1,200
|10
|18
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,900
|11
|8
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,875
|12
|23
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,050
|13
|16
|14A
|Dan Angelicchio
|Mt. Pleasant, PA
|$1,025
|14
|10
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$1,700
|15
|13
|4
|Alex Ferree
|Valencia, PA
|$1,000
|16
|24
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,000
|17
|21
|119
|Bryan Bernheisel
|Jonestown, PA
|$1,000
|18
|11
|66c
|Matt Cosner
|Ridgeley, WV
|$1,000
|19
|7
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|$1,700
|20
|6
|24m
|Kenny Moreland
|Waldorf, MD
|$1,000
|21
|25
|20F
|Trever Feathers
|Stephens City, VA
|$1,000
|22
|19
|72C
|Jason Covert
|York Haven, PA
|$1,000
|23
|14
|11
|Austin Hubbard
|Bridgeville, DE
|$1,000
|24
|17
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,700
|25
|22
|151
|Kyle Lear
|Severna Park, MD
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 38
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Margin of Victory: 3.437 seconds
Cautions: Jason Covert (Lap 13); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 20)
Series Provisionals: Josh Richards, Dennis Erb Jr.
Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A
Hagerstown Speedway Provisional: Trever Feathers
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 14 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr.
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #1 – 20.4854 seconds)
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 24 minutes 35 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|1920
|$59,450
|2
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|1815
|$51,425
|3
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|1760
|$38,150
|4
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|1755
|$45,425
|5
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|1620
|$20,700
|5
|1s
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|1620
|$42,150
|7
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|1595
|$23,225
|8
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|1570
|$20,575
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|1560
|$32,425
|10
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|1555
|$24,075
|11
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|1525
|$18,200
|12
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|1490
|$15,850
|13
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|1470
|$19,975
|14
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|1400
|$15,550
|15
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|1355
|$11,000
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*