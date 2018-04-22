Dominant Davenport Rules Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, MD (April 21, 2018) – Jonathan Davenport drove-away from the field on Saturday night at to win the 37th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic. The current championship points leader became the eleventh different victor in eleven appearances by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Hagerstown Speedway.

Davenport withstood the challenges of defending track champion Kyle Lee, and Scott Bloomquist early on en route to his fourth series win of the year. Bloomquist held off numerous charges by young Tyler Bare, who was competing in only the third Super Late Model race of his career. Bare ultimately settled for third in his first career LOLMDS start. McCreadie was fourth with Rookie of the Year hopeful, Mason Zeigler completing the top five.

“Man, all the credit goes to my crew. They are awesome. Jason and Tyler do a great job, and Kevin [Rumley] is back there working all the time. This was a new car last week, so we’ve got two wins in three races now. It’s definitely a good piece,” said the 34-year-old in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

“Thanks to Lance Landers and Steve Martin of Crop Production Services for giving me this opportunity. I was definately getting tighter and tighter at the end. The track was taking a little bit of rubber especially through three and four. Thanks to all the fans for coming out tonight. This one’s for Big C [Carlton Lamm]. Everybody is still thinking about his family. It’s great to win here.”

Bloomquist survived a battle at the end with Bare and McCreadie to bring home another good points night. “Our car was good all night, Jonathan was really good as well. I didn’t know who was driving the 43A car, but we had a good battle there. Another podium finish isn’t bad, we will take it and head to Port Royal tomorrow night.”

Bare held his own against the nation’s top drivers. “These guys in front of me, they are the best of the best. We had a great run. I got into Scott [Bloomquist] once there and he just took off from there. This is only my third super race that I have run. We have run a bunch of crate races. Thanks to Brian Klinedinst for giving me an opportunity to drive his car. We’ll try it again at Port Royal tomorrow night.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned Longhorn Chassis has an Andy Durham engine under the hood. The sponsors include: Crop Production Services, Spartan Mowers, Valvoline, ASC Warranty, Penske Shocks, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Sunoco Race Fuels.

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Darrell Lanigan, Kyle Lee, and Don O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, April 21st, 2018

37th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 18.735 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Kenny Moreland / 19.260 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Tyler Bare, Mason Zeigler, Alex Ferree, Jason Covert, Bryan Bernheisel, Dan Stone, Andy Anderson, Carder Miller, Trever Feathers-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Kyle Bronson, Matt Cosner, Tim McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Dylan Yoder, Michael Maresca, Justin Kann

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Kyle Lee, Kenny Moreland, Bobby Pierce, Austin Hubbard, Gary Stuhler, Kyle Lear, Scott Palmer, Chad McClellan, Brian Booze, Tim Wilson

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Dan Angelicchio, Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Earl Pearson, Jr., Cody Gray, Reese Masiello

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jason Covert, Bryan Bernheisel, Dennis Erb, Jr., Trever Feathers, Andy Anderson, Dan Stone, Dylan Yoder, Michael Maresca, Carder Miller, Justin Kann-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Kyle Lear, Josh Richards, Scott Palmer, Gary Stuhler, Chad McClellan, Brian Booze, Tim Wilson, Cody Gray, Reese Masiello

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $13,000 2 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $6,300 3 5 43A Tyler Bare Rockbridge Baths, VA $3,500 4 15 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,450 5 9 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $2,350 6 20 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,600 7 4 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $2,200 8 12 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,000 9 2 2T Kyle Lee Mercersburg, PA $1,200 10 18 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,900 11 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,875 12 23 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,050 13 16 14A Dan Angelicchio Mt. Pleasant, PA $1,025 14 10 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,700 15 13 4 Alex Ferree Valencia, PA $1,000 16 24 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,000 17 21 119 Bryan Bernheisel Jonestown, PA $1,000 18 11 66c Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV $1,000 19 7 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,700 20 6 24m Kenny Moreland Waldorf, MD $1,000 21 25 20F Trever Feathers Stephens City, VA $1,000 22 19 72C Jason Covert York Haven, PA $1,000 23 14 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $1,000 24 17 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,700 25 22 151 Kyle Lear Severna Park, MD $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 38

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 3.437 seconds

Cautions: Jason Covert (Lap 13); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 20)

Series Provisionals: Josh Richards, Dennis Erb Jr.

Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A

Hagerstown Speedway Provisional: Trever Feathers

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr.

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #1 – 20.4854 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport

Time of Race: 24 minutes 35 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1920 $59,450 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1815 $51,425 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1760 $38,150 4 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1755 $45,425 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1620 $20,700 5 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1620 $42,150 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1595 $23,225 8 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1570 $20,575 9 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 1560 $32,425 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1555 $24,075 11 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1525 $18,200 12 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1490 $15,850 13 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 1470 $19,975 14 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1400 $15,550 15 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 1355 $11,000

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*