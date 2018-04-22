Extreme Action Race Wins go to Jason Ryun, Steve Clancy, Ed Griggs, Marc Carter, and Terry Schultz at Central Missouri Speedway!



April 21, 2018

Media Relations

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The 2018 race season began Saturday with 93 cars signed in for competition on Power 97 FM Radio Race Night! Drivers and fans were happy to take part in a local race program after a seemingly endless off-season. Although the skies were grey and the temperatures were still on the cool side, there were 17 Pure Stocks, 24 B-Mods, 19 Mod-Lites, 12 Street Stocks, and 21 ‘Mighty’ Modifieds on hand. The program began with heat-races just after 7:30 while the final checkered flag of the evening fell over the field three hours later at 10:30. There were 14 heat races and 5 main vents for 19 total races for the fans in the stands.

Jason Ryun picked up his 16th career CMS victory over Darrin Christy in Pure Stocks. One of the fiercest battles of the night came in the B-Mod division as early race leader Kameron Grindstaff led the charge until Steve Clancy came to life and snagged away the victory for his 14th career CMS win. The Mod-Lites always provide great finishes and this week ranked right up there as Ed Griggs motored his way to the victory after a fierce battle with Donnie Dannar and Dillon Raffurty. Eric Hammons appeared to be on his way to a first-ever CMS win during the Street Stock main but Marc Carter had other things in mind and motored around Hammons to claim the win and 44th career victory at CMS. Terry Schultz of Sedalia, Missouri collected the Modified win ahead of Dean Willie and Gunner Martin. The win marked Schultz’s 62nd all-time CMS win.

For spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

CMS wishes to thank its primary sponsors for their support, the list includes Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Classic Hits KPOW FM Power 97, Pepsi, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, Country 94.1 KFKF, and Kenny’s Tile. The list of 2018 business partners includes: World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Budweiser, Logan Contractors Supply, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s, Fairfield Inn, and Alternative Wire and Cable.

Quick-view results. For complete results visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Pure Stock A-Main Top 3 Finishers: 1) 27 Jason Ryun, 2) 122 John Shaver, 3) 3b Darrin Christy

B-Mods A-Main Top 3 Finishers: 1) 12c Steve Clancy, 2) 14 Kameron Grindstaff, 3) 05 Jeremy Lile

Mod-Lites A-Main Top 3 Finishers: 1) 47 Ed Griggs, 2) 171 Donnie Dannar, 3) Dillon Raffurty

Street Stocks A-Main Top 3 Finishers: 1) 21 Marc Carter, 2) 5 Eric Hammons, 3) 7 Brett Wood

Modified A-Main Feature (25 Laps): 1) 90 Terry Schultz, 2) 68 Dean Wille, 3) 75 Gunner Martin, 4)26k Kevin Blackburn, 5) 3j Lewis Jackson, 6) 16s Chad Lyle, 7) 30 Dalton Kirk, 8) 73 Mickey Burrell, 9) 8 Nathan Gold, 10) 00 Jim Moody, 11) 1k Tim Karrick, 12) 75rpm Scotty Martin, 13) 40 Jessy Willard, 14) 95jr Johnny Wyman, 15) 32p Nick Pence, 16) 92 Danny Scrogham, 17) s21 Steve Tiedeman, 18) 78 Rusty Weir, 19) 1x Matt Johnson, 20) 19b Kaleb Bray, DNS) 24jr Jimmy Eaton.