Father/Daughter Manville duo double up at Tri-City Speedway’s season opener!

Pontoon Beach, IL – April 20th, 2018 – Tim Manville has won many Super Late Model features over the last few seasons. But for the first time ever, he witnessed his daughter Emery take the checkered flag at Tri-City Speedway. Emery may only be 4 years old, but she drove her Barbie Power Wheels to victory at Tri-City Speedway’s first ever Power Wheels event.

That gave her father Tim even more motivation in the UMP DIRTcar Late Model feature later in the program. Manville would pass Michael Kloos during the early laps of the 25 lap main event and lead the remaining distance and go on to victory.

It may very well be the first time ever a father/daughter duo have won on the same night at Tri-City Speedway!

