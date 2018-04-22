Heydenreich captures season-opening win at Lucas Oil Speedway in featured class

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (April 22, 2018) – Opening night at Lucas Oil Speedway saw Robert Heydenreich lead all the way in capturing the featured Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod main event Saturday night.

A total of 133 cars checked into the pits as the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series, which had been twice-postponed due to the weather, finally was able to launch. That included 47 B-Mods, 30 Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, 30 Pitts homes USRA Modifieds and 26 Big O Tires Street Stocks in a program Presented by OnMedia/Dish/DirecTV.

Action was delayed early in the program due to light rain, but the track crew got the surface back into shape after the precipitation ceased. Three of the four classes were able to get all their races in with only the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds falling victim to rain late into the night.

Opening night turned out to be a memorable one for Heydenreich, who won his heat race from a fourth-starting position to earn the pole for the main event. The Bolivar resident was out front all 25 laps for his first feature win at Lucas Oil Speedway. The victory was worth $750.

JC Morton, the 2016 Lucas Oil Speedway B-Mod champ and USRA B-Mod national champ who’s returning to race at the speedway weekly this season, finished second with Kris Jackson third, Eddie Schwope fourth and Hunter Byers fifth.

Heat-race winners in the USRA B-Mods were Kris Jackson, Robert Heydenreich, JC Morton, Eddie Schwope and Brian McGowen. Darron Fuqua and Robbe Ewing earned B-feature wins.

In the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model division, Aaron Marrant of Richmond, Missouri, went on to record the feature victory after starting on the pole. Jason Russell was second with Larry Ferris in third, Aaron Poe fourth and Josh Poe fifth.

Action in the Big O Tires Street Stock class saw Brian Schutt of Lebanon prevail over runner-up Davie Hendrix. Reigning track champion Toby Ott was third with Bobby Barnett fourth and Chris Tonoli in fifth.

The Pitts Homes USRA Modified main event was postponed due to rain and will be made up at the beginning of next week’s action. Four-time defending track champion Jeff Cutshaw, Lucas Gibbs and Trevor Latham captured heat races.

Next up: The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes April 28 with $5 Night Presented by KY3 with all tickets $5 for adults, seniors and youth. Kids 5-and-under, as always, are FREE.

The program will include the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, the Big O Tires Street Stocks and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Street Stocks will be running a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event.

In addition, the first Level 5 Off Road UTV/Side by Side Racing program will be held earlier in the day on the Off Road track. Level 5 Off Road Series will offer drivers multiple classes to accommodate all skill levels, including Pro Unlimited, Production 1000, RS1, Sportsman and Youth.

Lucas Oil Speedway results (April 21, 2018)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A-Feature – 1. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 2. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 3. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 4. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 5. Chris Tonoli Hermitage, Mo. 6. Darrin Crisler Clever, Mo. 7. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. 8. Jay Prevete Windsor, Mo. 9. Bobby Ruff Raymore, Mo. 10. Kenny Carroll Camdendon, Mo. 11. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 12. Daryl Dooling Ashland, Mo. 13. Franscisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 14. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 15. Tyler Schoen Halfway, Mo. 16. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 17. Josh Dugan Fair Grove, Mo. 18. Jay Lamons Savonbur, Ks. 19. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 20. Krystal Guy Warrensburg, Mo. 21. Scott Johnson Nevada, Mo. 22. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 23. James Flood Crane, Mo. 24. Josh Essary Bella Vista, Ar. 25. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. 26. Michael Lucas Wardsville, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 2. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 3. Chris Tonoli Hermitage, Mo. 4. Franscisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 5. Kenny Carroll Camdendon, Mo. 6. Daryl Dooling Ashland, Mo. 7. Tyler Schoen Halfway, Mo. 8. Josh Dugan Fair Grove, Mo. 9. Michael Lucas Wardsville, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Darrin Crisler Clever, Mo. 2. James Flood Crane, Mo. 3. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. 4. Jay Lamons Savonbur, Ks. 5. Scott Johnson Nevada, Mo. 6. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 7. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 8. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 9. Josh Essary Bella Vista, Ar.

Heat 3 – 1. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 2. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 3. Jay Prevete Windsor, Mo. 4. Bobby Ruff Raymore, Mo. 5. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 6. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 7. Krystal Guy Warrensburg, Mo. 8. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late models

A-Feature – 1. Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo. 2. Jason Russell Eugene, Mo. 3. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 4. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 5. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 6. Shane Essary Aurora, Mo. 7. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 8. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 9. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 10. Dustin Hodges Centralia, Mo. 11. Todd McCoin Barnett, Mo. 12. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 13. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 14. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 15. Will McMillen Chico, Ca. 16. Cole Henson Russellville, Mo. 17. Jason Bodenhamer Centerview, Mo. 18. Walt Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 19. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 20. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 21. Ryan Ferris Nevada, Mo. 22. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 23. Jake Morris Marshall, Mo. 24. Tucker Cox Jefferson City, Mo.

B-Feature 1. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 2. Walt Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 3. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 4. Jason Bodenhamer Centerview, Mo. 5. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 6. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 7. Will McMillen Chico, Ca. 8. Tucker Cox Jefferson City, Mo. 9. Jimmy Thomas Battlefield, Mo. 10. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. 11. John Willard Mound City, Ks. 12. Mark McGuire Pleasant Hill, Mo. 13. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 14. Andrew Roark Henley, Mo.

Heat 1– 1. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 2. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 3. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 4. Cole Henson Russellville, Mo. 5. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 6. Jason Bodenhamer Centerview, Mo. 7. Will McMillen Chico, Ca. 8. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 2. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 3. Ryan Ferris Nevada, Mo. 4. Jake Morris Marshall, Mo. 5. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 6. Jimmy Thomas Battlefield, Mo. 7. Tucker Cox Jefferson City, Mo. 8. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 2. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 3. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 4. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 5. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 6. Andrew Roark Henley, Mo. 7. John Willard Mound City, Ks.

Heat 4 – 1. Jason Russell Eugene, Mo. 2. Shane Essary Aurora, Mo. 3. Dustin Hodges Centralia, Mo. 4. Todd McCoin Barnett, Mo. 5. Walt Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 6. Mark McGuire Pleasant Hill, Mo. 7. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A-Feature – 1, Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 2. JC Morton Springfield, Mo. 3. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 4. Eddie Schuupe, Jr. St Joseph, Ms. 5. Hunter Byers Lowell, Ar. 6. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 7. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 8. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 9. Chris Hawkins Neosho, Ms. 10. Brian McGowen Pittsburg, Ks. 11. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 12. Chris Cain Columbia, Mo. 13. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 14. Kenton Allen Chanute, Ks. 15. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo. 16. Phillip Caddy Neosho, Mo. 17. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 18. Michael Bowers Rogersville, Mo. 19. Rex Merritt Billings, Mo. 20. Dan Wheeler Savage, Mn. 21. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo. 22. Greg Woodcock Neosho, Mo. 23. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 24. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo.

B-Feature 1 – 1. Chris Hawkins Neosho, Ms. 2. Chris Cain Columbia, Mo. 3. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo. 4. Kenton Allen Chanute, Ks. 5. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 6. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 7. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo. 8. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 9. Jacob Long Greenfield, Mo. 10. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 11. Brandon King Nevada, Mo. 12. Andrew Hendren Walnut Grove, Mo. 13. Nate Thomas Marshfield, Mo. 14. Cody Jolly Jasper, Mo. 15. Leroy Morrisen Raymore, Mo. 16. Rusty Rickard Shell Knob, Mo.

B-Feature 2 – 1. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 2. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 3. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo. 4. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 5. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 6. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. 7. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 8. Larry Prewett Jerome, Mo. 9. Andy Chrisenberry Chilhowee, Mo. 10. Thomas Yount Greenfield, Mo. 11. Jeff Scroggins Brookline, Mo. 12. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 13. Jenica Barfield Marshfield, Mo. 14. James Scroggins Brookline Station, Mo. 15. Mike Green Fair Grove, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. Michael Bowers Rogersville, Mo. 3. Greg Woodcock Neosho, Mo. 4. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo. 5. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo. 6. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 7. Brandon King Nevada, Mo. 8. Jenica Barfield Marshfield, Mo. 9. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 10. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 2. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 3. Hunter Byers Lowell, Ar. 4. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 5. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 6. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 7. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. 8. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 9. Andy Chrisenberry Chilhowee, Mo. 10. Jacob Long Greenfield, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Jc Morton Springfield, Mo. 2. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 3. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 4. Dan Wheeler Savage, Mn. 5. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 6. Chris Cain Columbia, Mo. 7. Chris Hawkins Neosho, Ms. 8. Larry Prewett Jerome, Mo. 9. Nate Thomas Marshfield, Mo.

Heat 4 – 1. Eddie Schuupe, Jr. St Joseph, Ms. 2. Phillip Caddy Neosho, Mo. 3. Rex Merritt Billings, Mo. 4. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 5. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo. 6. James Scroggins Brookline Station, Mo. 7. Jeff Scroggins Brookline, Mo. 8. Leroy Morrisen Raymore, Mo. 9. Mike Green Fair Grove, Mo.

Heat 5 – 1. Brian McGowen Pittsburg, Ks. 2. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo. 3. Rusty Rickard Shell Knob, Mo. 4. Kenton Allen Chanute, Ks. 5. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 6. Cody Jolly Jasper, Mo. 7. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 8. Thomas Yount Greenfield, Mo. 9. Andrew Hendren Walnut Grove, Mo.

B-Feature – 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. Brandon Lennox New London, Mo. 3. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 4. Kyle Davis Siloam Springs, Ar. 5. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 6. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. 7. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 8. Milt David Carrier, Ok. 9. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 10. James Hartman Lebanon, Mo. 11. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. 12. John Hobson Foristell, Oh. 13. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 14. Justin Mills Bella Vista, Ar.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 2. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 3. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 4. Mitch Keeter Webb City, Mo. 5. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 6. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 7. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 8. John Hobson Foristell, Oh. 9. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 10. Justin Mills Bella Vista, Ar.

Heat 2 – 1. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks. 2. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 3. Evan Hubert 4. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 5. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 6. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 7. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 8. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. 9. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 10. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Trevor Latham Rogers, Ar. 2. Curt Myers Cameron, Wi. 3. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. 4. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 5. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 6. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 7. Brandon Lennox New London, Mo. 8. Milt David Carrier, Ok. 9. Kyle Davis Siloam Springs, Ar. 10. James Hartman Lebanon, Mo.

