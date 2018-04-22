Macon IL Speedway Season Opener Results

Season Opens With Large Turnout And Premium Excitement

(Macon, IL) For the 73rd time in consecutive years, Macon Speedway opened up its dirt track racing season. It was chilly and windy but fans braved the cold conditions to fill the grandstands with a huge crowd and drivers who have been itching to get back into their seat to spin laps showed up in full force with nearly 100 cars. Six racing classes plus an attraction of Spectator Drag Racing at intermission gave fans plenty to enjoy.

Dennis Vandermeersch has been racing at Macon Speedway for the last 30-plus years and after winning the first race of the season in the Sportsman group, he said it never gets old. “It’s just as much fun for me as it was my first night.” The multi-time track champion sits in the lead during the points chase on the first night.

Macon Speedway fans have been very familar with the name Tim Hancock as it involves B-Modified feature races. Hancock was once again the center of attention as he challenged for the lead along with the runner-up of the 2017 B-Modified track championship Cody Stillwell. Stillwell led all 20 laps but did so having to run the perfect race knowing Hancock was right behind him. “I knew he was there,” said Stillwell in the racer interview during victory lane. Stillwell stayed low the entire race while Hancock gave his run at the top.

Jeremy Nichols felt something wasn’t quite right with his Street Stock during the Big Ten Series Street Stock event but he kept pressing on and kept ahead of the competition en route to the checkered flag. Nick Macklin closed in during the final 10 laps but wasn’t able to make the move to pass the leader. A strong field of cars showed up for the first race in the ten-race Midwest Big Ten Series for the Street Stock division. Nichols won the series in 2017.

The 2017 Pro Late Model Track Champion made a change to open 2018, he got a Billingsley Elite Wash Modified. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., who looks to have his Pro Late Model ready later in the season, hopped behind the wheel of his Modified and wheeled his way to a 20-lap feature victory.

While Tommy Sheppard, Jr. was winning in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, Guy Taylor made his return to race in the Decatur Building Trade Pro Late Models class and dominated the field in the 20-lap race. Taylor finished a solid half-lap ahead of second place finisher Jeremy Nichols and was passing and lapping nearly everybody who was on the track. Taylor sat out most of 2017 but returned to his 2016 form.

Jeremy Reed went back and forth with St. Louis native Andrew Dudash for the lead and ended up coming away with the win. The Missouri driver held onto the lead until the green flag came out and Reed undercut Dudash for the final pass of the race to claim the final checkered flag of the season opener.

Macon Speedway’s season is officially off the ground and really takes off next week with the Lucas Oil Late Model Series event, the 5th Annual St. Louis-U-Pic-A-Part 100 featuring the Super Late Models of the Lucas Oil Late Model Series and the $12,000-to-win event. Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds and B-Modifieds are on the schedule to make up one of the biggest shows in the early part of the season.

B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [1]; 2. 0-Tim Hancock, [3]; 3. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [4]; 4. 18-Jerry Thompson, [2]; 5. 42-Clint Young, [9]; 6. 93J-JR Wiltermood, [8]; 7. 13-Mr. Smith, [6]; 8. 61S-Ricky Smith, [5]; 9. 55-Tim Riech, [12]; 10. 45-Jeramie Fowler, [7]; 11. 57R-Tom Riech, [10]; 12. X7-Joe Thompson, [14]; 13. 34-Roger Reed, [11]; (DNS) 5-Tom Miller,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Jerry Thompson, [2]; 2. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [6]; 3. 61S-Ricky Smith, [4]; 4. 45-Jeramie Fowler, [1]; 5. 57R-Tom Riech, [5]; 6. 34-Roger Reed, [7]; 7. 5-Tom Miller, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [1]; 2. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [3]; 3. 13-Mr. Smith, [4]; 4. 93J-JR Wiltermood, [2]; 5. 42-Clint Young, [6]; 6. 55-Tim Riech, [5]; 7. X7-Joe Thompson, [7]

Hornets

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 33-Jeremy Reed, [1]; 2. 20D-Andrew Dudash, [2]; 3. 21-Mike Eskew, [4]; 4. J4-Jerad Matherly, [3]; 5. 25C-Caleb Branch, [5]; 6. 52-Jared Cochran, [6]; 7. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [12]; 8. 39M-Marty Sullivan, [15]; 9. 04-Steve Stine, [10]; 10. 17-Corey Hulbert, [7]; 11. 11D-Matthew Donaldson, [11]; 12. 3W-Brenden White, [14]; 13. 63-Paul Peters, [9]; 14. 44-John Lewis, [13]; 15. 12K-Kodi Landholt, [20]; 16. 71M-Alan Moore, [19]; 17. D7-Carter Dart, [16]; 18. 411-Matt Moniak, [21]; 19. 98-Ken Reed, [8]; 20. 4-Matt Reed, [22]; 21. 56-Joel Witt, [18]; 22. 66D-Carson Dart, [17]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 33-Jeremy Reed, [1]; 2. 20D-Andrew Dudash, [6]; 3. 04-Steve Stine, [2]; 4. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [4]; 5. 3W-Brenden White, [3]; 6. D7-Carter Dart, [8]; 7. 411-Matt Moniak, [7]; 8. (DNF) 4-Matt Reed, [5]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. J4-Jerad Matherly, [5]; 2. 52-Jared Cochran, [2]; 3. 63-Paul Peters, [1]; 4. 17-Corey Hulbert, [7]; 5. 44-John Lewis, [6]; 6. 66D-Carson Dart, [3]; 7. 12K-Kodi Landholt, [4]

Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 21-Mike Eskew, [6]; 2. 25C-Caleb Branch, [3]; 3. 11D-Matthew Donaldson, [2]; 4. 98-Ken Reed, [7]; 5. 39M-Marty Sullivan, [4]; 6. 56-Joel Witt, [5]; 7. 71M-Alan Moore, [1]

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 4T-Guy Taylor, [1]; 2. 67R-Jeremy Nichols, [5]; 3. 45-Kyle McMahon, [8]; 4. 25-Dakota Ewing, [4]; 5. 33H-Roben Huffman, [6]; 6. 84-Jeff Ray, [3]; 7. 32M-Cody Maguire, [7]; 8. 15M-Colby Eller, [10]; 9. (DNF) 2K-Kyle VanDorn, [11]; 10. (DNF) 77-Patrick Younger, [2]; 11. (DNF) 14-Donnie Koehler, [9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Dakota Ewing, [1]; 2. 77-Patrick Younger, [2]; 3. 67R-Jeremy Nichols, [4]; 4. 32M-Cody Maguire, [3]; 5. 14-Donnie Koehler, [5]; 6. 2K-Kyle VanDorn, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Jeff Ray, [1]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor, [3]; 3. 33H-Roben Huffman, [2]; 4. 45-Kyle McMahon, [4]; 5. 15M-Colby Eller, [5]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 25-Dakota Ewing, [6]; 2. 84-Jeff Ray, [7]; 3. 77-Patrick Younger, [11]; 4. 33H-Roben Huffman, [3]; 5. 32M-Cody Maguire, [8]; 6. 4T-Guy Taylor, [9]; 7. 67R-Jeremy Nichols, [5]; 8. 45-Kyle McMahon, [10]; 9. 14-Donnie Koehler, [2]; 10. 15M-Colby Eller, [4]; 11. 2K-Kyle VanDorn, [1]

Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. J24-Jeremy Nichols, [1]; 2. 16-Nick Macklin, [5]; 3. 22C-Chris Dick, [8]; 4. 22-Darrell Dick, [4]; 5. 5-Terry Reed, [7]; 6. 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [13]; 7. B21-Billy Nail, [3]; 8. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [15]; 9. 24-Justin Crowell, [14]; 10. 3T-Kevin Lewis, [17]; 11. 31-Roy Beal, [16]; 12. 911-Brad Rexroad, [10]; 13. (DNF) 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [6]; 14. (DNF) 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [11]; 15. (DNF) 51-Jeremiah Hoadley, [9]; 16. (DNF) 36-Nick Justice, [2]; 17. (DNF) 18-Travis McCoy, [18]; 18. (DNF) X7-Larry Russell,, [12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. B21-Billy Nail, [2]; 2. 16-Nick Macklin, [4]; 3. 22C-Chris Dick, [1]; 4. 911-Brad Rexroad, [6]; 5. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [3]; 6. 3T-Kevin Lewis, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. J24-Jeremy Nichols, [4]; 2. 22-Darrell Dick, [5]; 3. 51-Jeremiah Hoadley, [3]; 4. 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [1]; 5. 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [6]; 6. 31-Roy Beal, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Nick Justice, [4]; 2. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [3]; 3. 5-Terry Reed, [6]; 4. X7-Larry Russell,, [1]; 5. 24-Justin Crowell, [2]; 6. 18-Travis McCoy, [5]

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [2]; 2. 37-Dave Crawley Jr, [3]; 3. 0-Tim Hancock, Jr., [10]; 4. 7-Blake Thompson, [5]; 5. 28S-Joe Strawkas, [9]; 6. 98-Danny Smith, [8]; 7. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [11]; 8. 77-Guy Taylor, [12]; 9. 72-Brian Lynn, [7]; 10. (DNF) 10-Curt Rhodes, [4]; 11. (DNF) 19-Jimmy Sinkhorn, [13]; 12. (DNF) 96-Michael Rauch, [6]; 13. (DNF) 72A-Austin Lynn, [1]; (DNS) 11-Zach Rhodes,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Curt Rhodes, [2]; 2. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [4]; 3. 7-Blake Thompson, [1]; 4. 72-Brian Lynn, [3]; 5. 28S-Joe Strawkas, [5]; 6. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [7]; 7. 19-Jimmy Sinkhorn, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Dave Crawley Jr, [2]; 2. 72A-Austin Lynn, [3]; 3. 96-Michael Rauch, [4]; 4. 98-Danny Smith, [7]; 5. 0-Tim Hancock, Jr., [5]; 6. 77-Guy Taylor, [6]; (DNS) 11-Zach Rhodes,

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 7-Blake Thompson, [2]; 2. 10-Curt Rhodes, [5]; 3. 72-Brian Lynn, [3]; 4. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [4]; 5. 28S-Joe Strawkas, [1]; 6. 19-Jimmy Sinkhorn, [6]; 7. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [7]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 11-Zach Rhodes, [1]; 2. 37-Dave Crawley Jr, [5]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn, [2]; 4. 96-Michael Rauch, [3]; 5. 0-Tim Hancock, Jr., [6]; 6. 77-Guy Taylor, [4]; 7. 98-Danny Smith, [7]

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch, [2]; 2. 17B-Tim Bedinger, [6]; 3. 41-Scott Landers, [3]; 4. 112-Scott Williams, [4]; 5. 93-Ty Nation, [5]; 6. (DNF) 21B-Brad Bedinger, [7]; 7. (DNF) 7S-Ethan Schnapp, [1]; (DNS) 21-Randy Dickman, ; (DNS) 12M-Terry Myers,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch, [1]; 2. 41-Scott Landers, [4]; 3. 17B-Tim Bedinger, [2]; 4. 21B-Brad Bedinger, [5]; (DNS) 12M-Terry Myers,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7S-Ethan Schnapp, [3]; 2. 112-Scott Williams, [2]; 3. (DNF) 93-Ty Nation, [4]; 4. (DNF) 21-Randy Dickman, [1]