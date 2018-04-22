Nicely Scores Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory at Cedar Ridge Speedway

By Josh James/Chris Westerfield

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would conclude opening weekend racing action at the Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY. Tyler Nicely would pick you up the

$2,000 payday in his Elite Chassis #25 entry.

The initial start of the event would see Rich Dawson spin down the back straightaway to bring out the only caution of the 30-lap event.

The complete restart would see Trent Young gain the race lead off turn two. Unfortunately, Young would experience mechanical issues that would sideline his entry and relinquish the lead to Josh Harris on lap 5. Harris would maintain his time up front for the next 13 laps; however, shortly past the halfway point Tyler Nicely would begin to pressure Harris for the top spot. Utilizing high side momentum, Nicely rocketed to the lead on the exit of turn 2 on lap 19. Nicely would go unchallenged for the top spot and lead the remaining 11 laps of the A-Main event. Harris would settle for runner-up honors with Tait Davenport finishing in the third position. Jimmy Payne would finish in fourth position, John Clippinger would round out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Cedar Ridge Speedway would be Brian Shaw, Gabriel Kirtley, JR Baize, Rich Dawson, and Blaze Melton.

The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be Friday, May 4, 2018 at Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, Indiana and Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Charleston Speedway in Charleston, IL. Both events will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT AMERICAN MODIFIED SERIES

Race Summary

Friday, April 21, 2018

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Josh Harris (14.452 seconds) *New Track Record*

Fast Time Group A: Josh Harris (14.452 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Payne (14.924 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Josh Harris, Tait Davenport, Rich Dawson, JR Baize

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, Will Krup, Blaze Melton, Johnny Madden

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Jimmy Payne, Gabriel Kirtley, Brian Shaw, Zach Dennis, Mark Cole

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Tyler Nicely, John Clippinger, Jarred Phelps, Chris Cole

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 25 Tyler Nicely

2 22 Josh Harris

3 18 Tait Davenport

4 68 Jimmy Payne

5 16c John Clippinger

6 1s Brian Shaw

7 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

8 4 JR Baize

9 80 Rich Dawson

10 55 Blaze Melton

11 46 Johnny Madden

12 81c Chris Cole

13 71 Jarred Phelps

14 10y Trent Young

15 03 Zach Dennis

16 K9 Will Krup