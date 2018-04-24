Big Adventure RV Weekly Series resumes, plus Off Road action, this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (April 24, 2018) – With a weather forecast of sunshine and a high of 70 degrees, all systems are go for a big Saturday of racing at Lucas Oil Speedway as the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series swings back into action.

It’s $5 Night Presented by KY3 with all tickets $5 for adults, seniors, military and youth. Kids 5-and-under, as always, will be admitted free – and there’s bonus racing with the Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature that was rained out last week kicking off this week’s program.

“We’ll run the Modified feature right after hot laps and opening ceremonies, then go straight into heat races for this week’s show,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “So it’s five features for $5 and, at last, what looks like a beautiful day without any threat of rain.”

The Big O Tires Street Stocks will run in a featured 25-lap, $750-to-win main event.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7. Featured on the midway will be the Clinton Cruisers car club, showing off their classic vehicles. KY3 sports anchor Chad Plein also will be on hand to meet fans.

Fans who really want to make it a full day can come early and take in the first Level 5 Off Road UTV/Side by Side Racing program on the off road track next door. Those purchasing tickets to the off road races will be admitted free to the dirt track.

Practice at the off road track will begin at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 3 p.m. and main events at about 3:15. Awards are scheduled for approximately 5 p.m.

Last week’s opening night in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series saw plenty of side-by-side action until rain washed out the final race of the evening. Robert Heydenreich of Bolivar captured the featured race of the night in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division, while Aaron Marrant of Richmond took the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature and Lebanon’s Brian Schutt prevailed in the Big O Tires Street Stocks.

This week will see four-time reigning track champ Jeff Cutshaw begin pursuit of another title in the Pitts Homes USRA Modified division with the first of two features on the evening.

Dirt track ticket prices:

Adults, senior, military and youth $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $25

Pitt pass $30

Off road ticket prices (all include FREE admission to dirt track):

Adults $20

Seniors (ages 62 and over) and Military $17

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Weekend pit pass (includes Friday move in and set-up) $40

