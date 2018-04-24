Lucas Oil Late Models Set for Illinois Doubleheader

BATAVIA, OH ( April 24, 2018 ) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make their presence known in the “Land of Lincoln” this weekend, returning to Tri-City Speedway and Macon Speedway for a pair of $12,000-to-win events.

The weekend doubleheader to wrap up the month of April will kick off on Friday, April 27 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL, followed by an appearance at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL on Saturday, April 28. At both venues, the nation’s top dirt late model drivers are expected to challenge a strong field of local and regional standouts.

“Tri-City and Macon have a history of producing some of the most exciting events of the season,” said Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director, Rick Schwallie. “The level of competition this season has been second-to-none. The Midwest has some of the toughest competitors anywhere in the country. Fans are in store for a very exciting weekend of racing.”

Tri-City Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located just north of St. Louis, MO. The Busch 50 will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. For more information, visit: www.tricityspeedway.net

The action will shift to Macon Speedway on Saturday night for the highly-anticipated St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100. The 1/5-mile bullring is accustomed to some of the most thrilling, door-to-door racing action of the season. The event will feature Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains, highlighted by a 100-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. To learn more, visit: www.maconracing.com

Jonathan Davenport continues to set the pace in the Lucas Oil championship chase, 75-points ahead of defending National Champion, Josh Richards. With his recent success, Scott Bloomquist is now third, followed by Earl Pearson Jr. and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five in championship standings.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2120 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2045 -75 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2005 -115 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1980 -140 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1780 -340 6 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1745 -375 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1745 -375 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1720 -400 8 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1720 -400 10 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 1715 -405 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1695 -425 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 1630 -490 13 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1620 -500 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 1535 -585 15 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1530 -590

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000