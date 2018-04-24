Lucas Oil Late Models Set for Illinois Doubleheader

|
POS
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
POINTS
|
TRAIL BY
|
1
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Blairsville, GA
|
2120
|
2
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
2045
|
-75
|
3
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
2005
|
-115
|
4
|
1
|
Earl Pearson Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
1980
|
-140
|
5
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
1780
|
-340
|
6
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
1745
|
-375
|
6
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
1745
|
-375
|
8
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
1720
|
-400
|
8
|
32
|
Bobby Pierce
|
Oakwood, IL
|
1720
|
-400
|
10
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson ®
|
Brandon, FL
|
1715
|
-405
|
11
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
1695
|
-425
|
12
|
22
|
Gregg Satterlee
|
Indiana, PA
|
1630
|
-490
|
13
|
1s
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
1620
|
-500
|
14
|
25Z
|
Mason Zeigler ®
|
Chalk Hill, PA
|
1535
|
-585
|
15
|
28
|
Dennis Erb Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
1530
|
-590
Tri-City Speedway
Phone Number: 618-931-7836
Track Promoters: Kevin & Tammy Gundaker
Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040
Website: www.tricityspeedway.net
Macon Speedway
Phone Number 217-764-3000
Track Promoter: Bob Sargent
Location: 205 North Wiles, Macon, IL 62544
Website: www.maconracing.com
Tire Rule April 27th – 28th:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier LM20
Right Rear – Hoosier LM20, LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000