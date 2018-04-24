Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Lucas Oil Late Models Set for Illinois Doubleheader

Lucas Oil Late Models Set for Illinois Doubleheader

BATAVIA, OH (April 24, 2018) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make their presence known in the “Land of Lincoln” this weekend, returning to Tri-City Speedway and Macon Speedway for a pair of $12,000-to-win events.
The weekend doubleheader to wrap up the month of April will kick off onFriday, April 27 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL, followed by an appearance at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL on Saturday, April 28. At both venues, the nation’s top dirt late model drivers are expected to challenge a strong field of local and regional standouts.
“Tri-City and Macon have a history of producing some of the most exciting events of the season,” said Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director, Rick Schwallie. “The level of competition this season has been second-to-none. The Midwest has some of the toughest competitors anywhere in the country. Fans are in store for a very exciting weekend of racing.”
Tri-City Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located just north of St. Louis, MO. The Busch 50 will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. For more information, visit: www.tricityspeedway.net.
The action will shift to Macon Speedway on Saturday night for the highly-anticipated St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100. The 1/5-mile bullring is accustomed to some of the most thrilling, door-to-door racing action of the season. The event will feature Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains, highlighted by a 100-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. To learn more, visit: www.maconracing.com.
Jonathan Davenport continues to set the pace in the Lucas Oil championship chase, 75-points ahead of defending National Champion, Josh Richards. With his recent success, Scott Bloomquist is now third, followed by Earl Pearson Jr. and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five in championship standings.
Lucas Oil Championship Standings:
POS
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
POINTS
TRAIL BY
1
49
Jonathan Davenport
Blairsville, GA
2120
2
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
2045
-75
3
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
2005
-115
4
1
Earl Pearson Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
1980
-140
5
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
1780
-340
6
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
1745
-375
6
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
1745
-375
8
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
1720
-400
8
32
Bobby Pierce
Oakwood, IL
1720
-400
10
40B
Kyle Bronson ®
Brandon, FL
1715
-405
11
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
1695
-425
12
22
Gregg Satterlee
Indiana, PA
1630
-490
13
1s
Brandon Sheppard
New Berlin, IL
1620
-500
14
25Z
Mason Zeigler ®
Chalk Hill, PA
1535
-585
15
28
Dennis Erb Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
1530
-590
Track Information:
Tri-City Speedway
Phone Number: 618-931-7836
Track Promoters: Kevin & Tammy Gundaker
Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040
Website: www.tricityspeedway.net

Macon Speedway
Phone Number 217-764-3000
Track Promoter: Bob Sargent
Location: 205 North Wiles, Macon, IL 62544
Website: www.maconracing.com

Tire Rule April 27th – 28th:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier LM20
Right Rear – Hoosier LM20, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

