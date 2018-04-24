Lucas Oil MRLA Returns to Legit Speedway for Saturday Night Showdown

Wheatland, Missouri (April 24, 2018) – Following a Friday night venture to the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, OK the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Model Series will look to wrap up their 3rd weekend swing of the season on Saturday night April 28th, at the Legit Speedway Park in West Plains, MO.

This highly anticipated event will be a reunion of sorts for the MLRA, as they have not held an event on the 3/8-mile red clay facility since the end of the 2011 season. Both events in what was the season finale for the series were won by veteran Billy Moyer.

Making this weekend’s finale at West Plains even more exciting will be the fact that for the first time this season the stars of the MLRA will go head-to-head with the drivers of the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series Presented by Lucas Oil, in a co-sanctioned event.

Both regional touring series will bring their own line-up of stars to the stage in what should present a large field of super late models, all seeking the $3,000 top prize. The event presented by West Plains Resaw & Missouri Hardwoods, expects to showcase drivers from as far away as Iowa and Wisconsin as well as more local drivers from Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas to name a few.

Heading into Saturday night’s clash on a high note with the MLRA is Mason Oberkramer. The driver of the XR1 Rocket Chassis from Broseley, MO current sits in a tie for 8th in the series standings after four events, impressive to say the least for a driver that actually missed qualifying for the season opening event at LaSalle Speedway.

Oberkramer was the 2010 track champion at Legit Speedway Park in their Crate Late Model class, and is excited to get back to his home track this Saturday. Mason said, “We have a pretty good notebook there so I am pretty confident going back there this weekend. Having the experience at a track and the notes is always something good to have in your back pocket.”

This weekend’s event will be Oberkramer’s 2nd visit to the speedway this season following an early season practice session. “We went there and tested earlier this year before LaSalle, and we actually felt like we found some things to get us up towards the front instead of mid-pack. I think we have something that will be competitive.”

Oberkramer’s family driven race team, who receives support from Scott Bailey Racing Engines, is making their first attempt in 2018 at following the MLRA Series. “We had no intention on running for points to start the year, but having done well the first couple nights out, it’s now in the works.”

“We are better now than where we finished last year. We finished 6th at the Fall Nationals at Wheatland and set fast time. It all just started clicking right there at the end of last year and we have just kind of carried that momentum over into this season.”

MLRA fans and officials should have a better idea following this weekend’s action as to who will go all-in for chasing the 2018 series championship, as the points battle starts to take shape. Chris Simpson comes into the weekend as the series overall points leader while Payton Looney leads a deep field of drivers gunning for Sunoco Rookie honors.

Saturday’s support class action will include IMCA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Hobby Stocks, USRA B Modifieds, and Bone Stocks.

Legit Speedway Park: West Plains, MO Race Day Info– 4/28

Gates: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Races – 7:00 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $20, Senior/Veteran/Military $15, Kids(6-12) $5, Under 5 Free

Support Classes: IMCA Modifieds, Super Stock, Hobby Stock, USRA B Mods, Bone Stocks

Website: Legitspeedway.com

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.