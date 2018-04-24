Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

Scott Bloomquist – Jim Denhamer photo

 by Don Martin                    4.24.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which included Scott Bloomquist’s win at Port Royal and Mr. Davenport’s at Hagerstown Speedway.    Brandon Sheppard and Billy Moyer Jr. each won $10,000 to win events at Whynot Motorsports Park in Mississippi.      Chris Simpson won the MLRA event at Davenport, Iowa and Shannon Babb took home the Slocum 50 at Burlington.      Chris Simpson and Shannon Babb seem to be on the rise, and can anybody keep Bloomer off the podium.

This week the Lucas Series heads to the Midwest to Tri-City Speedway and Mighty Macon.   This should be a great weekend the forecast looks great.    Tri-City will kick things off Friday with a 50 lap event on the 3/8 mile banked oval.    Tammy and Kevin Gundaker always put on a great show, and we head off to the 1/5 mile bullring.    We go from a track that usually requires finesse on Friday to elbows up on Saturday.   The World of Outlaws have a pair of $10,000 to win races at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Tennessee.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings

1              Scott Bloomquist              Tennessee          Port Royal Winner – 2nd Hagerstown Speedway

2              Jonathan Davenport       Georgia                Hagerstown Winner

3              Brandon Sheppard          Illinois                   Whynot WoO Friday Winner $10,000

4              Chris Madden                    S. Carolina           Podium finishes at Whynot both events.

5              Josh Richards                     W. Virginia          Lucas Oil Champ has 2 wins this season

6              Dale McDowell                  Georgia                                Bulls Gap Winner 10K

7              Chris Simpson                    Iowa                      MLRA Davenport Winner 5K last week

8              Tim McCreadie                  New York            He has one win this season again been very consistent.

9              Kyle Bronson                     Florida                  Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year Contender – 1 win.

10           Ricky Weiss                         Canada                 2 wins in this season driving Bloomquist Cars.

11           Shannon Babb                   Illinois                   Slocum 50 Winner – $10,000

12           Earl Pearson Jr.                 Florida                  Boyd Lucas Winner

13           Mike Marlar                       Tennessee          1 win this season and that was in Arizona

14           Brandon Overton             Georgia                                1 win at East Bay driving the potent 116.

15           Billy Moyer Jr.                    Arkansas              Saturday WoO Whynot Winner 10K

16           Don O’Neal                         Indiana                 Finished 2nd at Atomic

17           Rusty Schlenk                    Michigan              2nd at LaSalle in his Rayburn.

18           Hudson O’Neal                 Indiana                 Podium in Florida.

19           Michael Page                     Georgia                                2 wins over $5,000 to win Talladega and Moulton

20           Don Shaw                            Minnesota          2 wins in Arizona

21           Shane Clanton                   Georgia                2nd at WoO Whynot

22           Billy Moyer Sr.                   Arkansas              2nd at WoO Whynot Friday evening.

23           Donald McIntosh             Georgia                2nd Bulls Gap

24           Chad Simpson                   Iowa                      3rd Slocum 50 Burlington

25           Dennis Erb Jr.                     Illinois                   Toilet Bowl Winner – Clarksville

 

Davenport and Bloomquist are both very good at Tri-City so this could be really good, and Saturday Macon might be the medicine that Bobby Pierce needs to get his first Lucas win of the season.   Look for Dale McDowell, Chris Madden, Mike Marlar, and Brandon Overton all to challenge that potent Rocket team of Mark Richards in Eastern Tennessee this weekend.

 

In closing keep Billy Moyer Jr. in your prayers and thoughts as they are dealing with some health issues with their baby.

 

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

 

Dirty Don

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings
  2. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – What to Expect in 2017!
  3. Bub McCool Claims Biggest Win with WoO Super Late Model Triumph
  4. Daniel Baggerly Set to Make Trip to 441 Speedway with Ultimate Super Late Model Series
  5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Invades Atomic and Brownstown
  6. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Kicks off 2015 with Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles Speedway

Tagged with:

3 comments

  1. Brian Dulceak
    April 24, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Raymond Korn where’s your boy Bobby?

    Reply
  2. Dac Clamp
    April 24, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Madden won the big Gator in Florida and has 2 10,000 plus wins 5 2nd and hes 4th REALLY go SMOKEY 44 AND BWRC

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy