STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 4.24.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which included Scott Bloomquist’s win at Port Royal and Mr. Davenport’s at Hagerstown Speedway. Brandon Sheppard and Billy Moyer Jr. each won $10,000 to win events at Whynot Motorsports Park in Mississippi. Chris Simpson won the MLRA event at Davenport, Iowa and Shannon Babb took home the Slocum 50 at Burlington. Chris Simpson and Shannon Babb seem to be on the rise, and can anybody keep Bloomer off the podium.

This week the Lucas Series heads to the Midwest to Tri-City Speedway and Mighty Macon. This should be a great weekend the forecast looks great. Tri-City will kick things off Friday with a 50 lap event on the 3/8 mile banked oval. Tammy and Kevin Gundaker always put on a great show, and we head off to the 1/5 mile bullring. We go from a track that usually requires finesse on Friday to elbows up on Saturday. The World of Outlaws have a pair of $10,000 to win races at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Tennessee.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings

1 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee Port Royal Winner – 2nd Hagerstown Speedway

2 Jonathan Davenport Georgia Hagerstown Winner

3 Brandon Sheppard Illinois Whynot WoO Friday Winner $10,000

4 Chris Madden S. Carolina Podium finishes at Whynot both events.

5 Josh Richards W. Virginia Lucas Oil Champ has 2 wins this season

6 Dale McDowell Georgia Bulls Gap Winner 10K

7 Chris Simpson Iowa MLRA Davenport Winner 5K last week

8 Tim McCreadie New York He has one win this season again been very consistent.

9 Kyle Bronson Florida Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year Contender – 1 win.

10 Ricky Weiss Canada 2 wins in this season driving Bloomquist Cars.

11 Shannon Babb Illinois Slocum 50 Winner – $10,000

12 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida Boyd Lucas Winner

13 Mike Marlar Tennessee 1 win this season and that was in Arizona

14 Brandon Overton Georgia 1 win at East Bay driving the potent 116.

15 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas Saturday WoO Whynot Winner 10K

16 Don O’Neal Indiana Finished 2nd at Atomic

17 Rusty Schlenk Michigan 2nd at LaSalle in his Rayburn.

18 Hudson O’Neal Indiana Podium in Florida.

19 Michael Page Georgia 2 wins over $5,000 to win Talladega and Moulton

20 Don Shaw Minnesota 2 wins in Arizona

21 Shane Clanton Georgia 2nd at WoO Whynot

22 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas 2nd at WoO Whynot Friday evening.

23 Donald McIntosh Georgia 2nd Bulls Gap

24 Chad Simpson Iowa 3rd Slocum 50 Burlington

25 Dennis Erb Jr. Illinois Toilet Bowl Winner – Clarksville

Davenport and Bloomquist are both very good at Tri-City so this could be really good, and Saturday Macon might be the medicine that Bobby Pierce needs to get his first Lucas win of the season. Look for Dale McDowell, Chris Madden, Mike Marlar, and Brandon Overton all to challenge that potent Rocket team of Mark Richards in Eastern Tennessee this weekend.

In closing keep Billy Moyer Jr. in your prayers and thoughts as they are dealing with some health issues with their baby.

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don