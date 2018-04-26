Central Missouri Speedway Drivers and Fans Have Week Two in their Sights!

April 18, 2018

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The 2018 race season is underway at Central Missouri Speedway and will continue with heart-pounding, dirt racing action this Saturday, April 28 in Warrensburg with the weekly championship points racing events. Extreme Action Athlete Drivers and race fans are eager for another week of competition among the five weekly race divisions, including ‘Mighty’ Modifieds, Street Stocks, Midwest Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks.

Looking at last week’s action, 93 cars competed during the opening week program in which Jason Ryun collected the Pure Stock victory, Steve Clancy the B-Mods, 47 Ed Griggs the Mod-Lites, Marc Carter the Street Stocks, and Terry Schultz the Modified main event.

Drivers wishing to get a head start on their track registration for the year can head to the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net and hover over the DRIVERS heading, then choose the Registration Form option. CMS was often asked, “What does registering my car do for me at the track?” Recently, CMS made a change to its policy on car registration and special event entries and now offers reduced entry fees to Track Registered Drivers for all car class special events. Track registration is $60.

For regular season racing, pit gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

CMS wishes to thank its primary sponsors for their support, the list includes Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Classic Hits KPOW FM Power 97, Pepsi, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, Country 94.1 KFKF, and Kenny’s Tile. The list of 2018 business partners includes: World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Budweiser, Logan Contractors Supply, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s, Fairfield Inn, and Alternative Wire and Cable.